Intel has revealed the name of its first discrete GPU during its CES 2020 press conference. The graphics card for the likes of Nvidia and AMD to fear is named DG1.

Intel’s press conference wasn’t choc-full of new details following the new products it teased early in the week at CES 2020 – but it likely saved the best for last for gaming fans.

While Intel revealed little more than the name of its first discrete GPU – the DG1 – it’s still exciting. During the presentation, we also got to see a short demo of the DG1 running Destiny 2.

We already know the graphics card will utilise the company’s new Xe graphics architecture. Intel also touted the card’s features as “powerful media and display engines”, “designed for power optimised platforms” and “content creation and gaming optimised,” we’ll have to wait for more specifics on the exciting new proposition.

The dedicated graphics card space has been dominated by Nvidia and AMD for so long – making it an interesting proposition to see a significant competitor like Intel entering the market.

During the press conference, Intel also showed off a demo of its upcoming 2nd Gen AI chip – Tiger Lake – running the game Warframe in high definition.

Like the DG1, Tiger Lake will be utilising Intel’s Xe graphics architecture to achieve these new visual feats upon release.

With Tiger Lake, Intel says there will be “double-digit performance” upon the previous gen, Ice Lake and that the new chip represents a “huge leap in graphics performance.”

The new Tiger Lake chip will also support the new Thunderbolt 4 standard which can achieve four times the throughput of USB3.

Earlier in the week, Intel also teased the upcoming release of its 10th Gen H-series chips. The company revealed the new i7 processors will be able to achieve above 5GHz processor speed while the i9 chips will go even higher.

