5G started to hit the mainstream in 2019 and at CES 2020 it’s moving away from phones and into laptops. With the help of Qualcomm, Lenovo has announced the Yoga 5G – the first 5G PC.

The Yoga 5G is the full retail model of Project Limitless which was first teased last year at Computex and it’s the first-ever PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform.

Lenovo says the Yoga 5G supports both millimetre wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks. Initially, it’ll be available only in the USA from Spring, with prices starting at $1499.

5G support is, of course, the thing that really sets this 2-in-1 apart as from first glance the actual device kind of just looks likes any other Lenovo hybrid. It weighs 1.3kg, has an IR camera for secure unlocking and, according to Lenovo, can last for 24 hours on a single charge.

Other specs include a 14-inch touchscreen with an FHD resolution, a reported brightness of 400 nits and a fairly slim bezel surrounding the display. The Yoga 5G also supports a digital pen if you plan on getting a little bit creative.

Qualcomm provides the graphical grunt too with its Adreno 680 GPU and there’s Dolby Atmos audio provided through the stereo speakers.

Lenovo has had a very busy CES 2020, launching a load of product covering a whole load of sectors. There’s a foldable OLED PC in the form of the X1 Fold, the ThinkPad Plus with its unique e-ink lid and the Smart Tab M10 with Google Assistant.

