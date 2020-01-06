Alongside confirming the likely date we’ll see the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S11, the Korean firm also kickstarted CES 2020 by unveiling the Q950TS – an 8K QLED TV with a screen that takes up 99% of the front.

First announced earlier today via Samsung’s Korean press site, the Q950TS is surely going to be one of the star attractions here at CES 2020 thanks to its truly stunning design. The lack of a true bezel surrounding the screen makes it look like the picture is floating and we were simply blown away by it when we had a first look during a Samsung preview event.

The 8K QLED TV boasts Samsung’s Infinity Screen (similar to the Infinity Display branding it uses for its current crop of flagship phones) which it claims delivers a display that covers 99% of the TV’s front. It also packs a Full Array Dimming Backlight, a deep-learning AI upscaler along with a rejigged UI. Samsung has also said that every model in the lineup will meet the requirements of the 8K Association’s Certified Test Specifications as well as the CTA 8K Ultra HD Display Definition.

The AI upscaling tech’s ‘deep learning method’ is said to be able to upscale content up to 8K resolution regardless of what the original image source is and this is thanks to a new AI quantum processor that generates its own algorithms to improve the quality of the source image. Another part of the AI feature set aims to reduce data loss during streaming and this will initially work with Prime Video thanks to a partnership with Amazon.

There’s also a new ‘Adaptive Picture’ mode that provides optimised brightness and contrast in any viewing environment. For instance, the TV will recognise the environment you’re in – a strongly sunlit room, for example – and alter the settings accordingly without you having to do anything.

Audio is a big part of this TV too, with ‘Object Tracking Sound Plus’ for recognising moving objects and Q-Symphony for getting the best possible sound out of the TV and soundbar by combining them together. You will need a specfic Samsung Q-series soundbar for this to work.

One of the less obvious features you’ll find here is Samsung Health, which can deliver fitness videos and existing workout content from your phone. We’ve seen Samsung Health previously on the brand’s smartphones but bringing it across to a large canvas like the television does seem to make a lot of sense, especially for workouts like yoga;.

We’re still waiting to hear pricing and release details for the Q950TS and we’ll update this story with more information once we get it.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…