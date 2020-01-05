It’s official: Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event on February 11 and this is where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S11 (or more likely the Galaxy S20) and possibly the Galaxy Fold 2 unveiled. Now that’s an exciting bit of news to kick off CES 2020.

Along with the iPhone, the announcement of the next flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphone is a huge day in the tech calendar and it doesn’t look like we’ve got long to wait before we hear all the details surrounding this heavily-anticipated smartphone.

Samsung made the announcement through a Tweet, stating ‘Say hello to whole new Galaxy’. There’s also a short a video which gives off the impression they’ll be two distinct products launched – likely the Samsung Galaxy S11 and the next version of the foldable device Samsung launched alongside the Galaxy S10 series last year.

While it might seem like the S11 is a given, recent rumours have in fact suggested Samsung might be going with the Galaxy S20 branding for the series. This could be to try and differentiate it more from the iPhone 11 naming conventions or just to mirror the year. Our only concern with this is what will they do next year? Surely we’ll never see a Samsung Galaxy S21.

Expect the S20 to come in various models, all equipped with the latest Exynos (or Qualcomm in the States) chipsets and possibly very high megapixel-toting cameras. If Samsung follows on from the S10 they’ll likely be a regular S20/S11, a larger Plus model and a cheaper, slightly less specced-out ‘E’ version. Samsung also released a dedicated 5G model last year so it’ll be interesting to see whether this remains a distinct product line or if they’ll just be 5G capable versions of the other phones instead.

And then there’s the Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung’s first foldable hit with a bang of anticipation but fizzled out due to issues with initial units. It did eventually hit shelves though and remains the only commercially available 5G phone available in most countries. Rumours suggest the second version might mirror the Motorola Razr by packing a flip form-factor.

It’s been a busy week for Samsung, as it recently unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite prior to the CES 2020 show in Las Vegas.

