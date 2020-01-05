CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas this week and Samsung has teased a preview of the scarily convincing AI the firm plans to unveil at the event.

Neon is an artificial intelligence project developed by Star – or Samsung Technology & Advanced Research – Labs and led by Star President and CEO Pranav Mistry.

According to Neon’s official Twitter account, the project essentially revolves around “artificial humans” and, by the look of these photos, those humans are going to be scarily lifelike.

Samsung has been teasing the artificial humans project for a while but now – thanks to Mistry – we officially have a sneak peak at what these computer-generated people could look like.

According to Mistry, Neon will be capable of autonomously creating “new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data”.

On top of this, sneaky Samsung fan u/saniska managed to find a handful of previews buried in the source code of Neon’s home page and shared them on Reddit, though the videos have since been taken down. Luckily, YouTube user Good Content | Tech downloaded the video before it was taken down and used the preview to create the speculative video below. (via The Verge)

Speaking to LiveMint in December, Mistry explained how these sci-fi-inspired digital humans could easily become part of our everyday lives:“A digital human could extend its role to become a part of our everyday lives: a virtual news anchor, virtual receptionist, or even an AI-generated film star”.

We’ll have to wait until Samsung officially unveils the project to learn just how lifelike these “virtual humans” could be, though, according to the official countdown on Neon.life, that won’t be long at all.

Samsung has had a busy pre-CES 2020, teasing the release date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 and launching both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

