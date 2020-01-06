If you’re not a fan of vertical video then Samsung’s quirky Sero TV is probably not for you. Always dreamt about binging Tik Tok videos on a massive screen? Read on.

Samsung’s almost bezel-free 8K QLED might be getting all the plaudits at CES 2020, however we’ve got a soft spot for a very different set from the Korean brand.

The Sero, which translates to vertical in Korean, is designed to be used in conjunction with your phone giving you a much larger canvas to view things like Instagram Stories and snaps photos shot vertically. The TV, of course, works in the more traditional horizontal format but it’ll automatically rotate when the right content is played through it.

The best support will no doubt come from hooking up a Samsung phone but those who prefer an iPhone 11 Pro to the Samsung Note 10 Plus should fear not as AirPlay 2 support is here too.

Coming in at 43-inches, the Sero clearly isn’t as spec-heavy as the higher-end models in Samsung’s line-up but the audience is very different. Samsung mentioned ‘Millenials’ and ‘gen z’ during the TV’s unveiling and is clearly focussing on those who shoot, and watch, a lot of vertical videos.

You’ve been able to pick up the Sero in South Korea for a while now and it’ll be coming to ‘several other global markets in 2020’. We don’t have any official pricing yet or confirmation it’ll hit the UK. Even though it won’t be for everyone, there’s something very interesting about the Sero and its unique traits show Samsung is clearly confident about doing things differently.

CES 2020 is shaping up to be busy for Samsung with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite announced just before the show kicked off. We’re also barely a month away from the reported release date of the Samsung Galaxy S11 which has been teased by Samsung to come at an Unpacked event on February 11.

