Intel’s new 10th Gen H-series will break the 5GHz glass ceiling | CES 2020

Intel has teased its next-gen H-series chip will be coming soon and we expect to see a whole lot more during the company’s CES 2020 press conference.

Intel has given a sneak peek at its 10th Gen H-series chip with the big news being that the chip will surpass 5GHz – a magic number for the industry for some time now. Intel also suggested the best was yet to come.

Along with the tease that above 5GHz speeds would be possible on 10th Gen i7 H-series chips, Intel stated that the i9 processors in the series would be going even further. We don’t yet have an exact date for the chips but Intel has said these will be coming soon.

Intel pushed the envelope with its 9th Gen i9 H-series chip back in 2018 and these new chips look to be continuing that tradition. The H-series has been Intel’s go-to for those who want the high-performance gaming and content creation in a portable form-factor.

Intel’s big CES 2020 press conference will be occurring in the early hours of tomorrow morning for UK folk and we’ll have all extra details on the 10th Gen H-Series chips right here.

Intel didn’t just give an H-series-related peek ahead of its main event tomorrow. The company also teased its second-generation AI chip to succeed the Ice Lake line. The new range nicknamed Tiger Lake.

Tiger Lake looks set to be the first processor range to utilise Intel’s Xe graphics architecture as the basis for its integrated graphics – a potentially exciting step forward following the advances made by Ice Lake in this area.

Intel also revealed the new NUC 9 Extreme Kit “Ghost Canyon NUC” – a teeny modular gaming PC. There’ll be more details on this from Intel later in the week too.

