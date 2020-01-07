Sony unveils its smallest ever 4K OLED TV at CES 2020

Sony has revealed the new 48-inch A9 4K OLED TV during CES 2020.

This marks the first time Sony has offered a 48-inch sized television with high-end features such as an OLED panel, meeting the demand for those with smaller living room spaces who don’t want to compromise on picture quality.

There looks to be a trend at CES 2020 for TV manufacturers giving OLED televisions the 48-inch form factor, as the LG CX 48-inch OLED was also shown off this week.

It’s not all about size though, as the Sony A9 4K OLED TV also boasts some of the company’s best features, including Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, Pixel Contrast Booster and Acoustic Surface Audio. Sony has also introduced its X-Motion Clarity feature to OLED TVs for the first time.

Another new feature for Sony TVs includes Ambient Optimization. This adjusts the picture and sound settings in accordance to the lighting conditions in your room. For example, the TV will automatically hike up the brightness in bright rooms, and reduce it in darker environments.

The Sony A9 television will even be able to detect objects in the room such as curtains and furniture that may absorb or reflect sound to influence the audio quality. In response, the TV can fine tune the acoustics to ensure all those sound effects still sound fantastic.

Other features for the Sony A9 4K OLED TV include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, compatibility with Google Home and Amazon Alexa smart speakers, connectivity to devices such as Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit and all the usual content you get with Android TV.

Sony also showcased a slew of other televisions including the ZH8 8K Full Array LED TV, along with lots and lots of 4K televisions.

And away from TVs, Sony took CES 2020 as an opportunity to reveal its new logo for the PlayStation 5 while reaffirming several features for the next-gen console.

