Audio-Technica has announced two new products of note at CES 2020 with the reveal of the AT-LPW50PB turntable and ATH-ANC300TW true wireless earbuds.

The AT-LPW50PB turntable (£379) is a fully-manual belt-driven turntable that can play records at 33 1/3 and 45 RPM. The chassis is made of anti-resonance MDF that’s 30mm thick to isolate it from low-frequency sounds. The platter makes use of die-cast aluminum.

The tracking force of the carbon-fibre tonearm is adjustable and features a AT-HS4 ½”-mount universal headshell with an attachable AT-VM95E Dual Moving Magnet phono cartridge. The cartridge is the successor to the Audio Technica’s popular AT95E, but if other cartridges are preferred, it can be switched out for a compatible one in the VM95 series.

The record player features a built-in selectable phono preamp and detachable dual RCA output for connection to other hi-fi separates. It’s also another model from Audio Technica to handle AC/DC conversion externally, which helps to minimise any interference in the signal chain.

The ATH-ANC300TW (£209) true wireless promise to be Audio Technica’s most advanced yet, with the Japanese company claiming it achieves a balance between convenience and no-compromise performance.

With 5.8mm diamond-like carbon coated drivers in each earbud, The ANC300TW aspire to offer an accurate and faithful audio performance. ANC can be toggled between Airplane/On-the-Go/Office-Study and makes use of Audio Technica’s QUIETPOINT hybrid technology to cancel out noise.

The QUIETPOINT technology works by using two microphones to detect external sounds, which are then passed onto a “high-precision digital processor” that reduces the noise, allowing the listener to focus on what they are listening to.

Battery life is 4.5 hours with noise-cancellation engaged, with 13.5 more hours available in the compact carry case. There’s also support for Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and some water resistance in the IPX2 rating.

The AT-LPW50PB turntable (£379) is due to go on sale later this month (January 2020), with the ATH-ANC300TW (£209) following in May 2020.

