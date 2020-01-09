GoPro CEO defends the action cam’s hefty price tag at CES 2020

Nick Woodman, founder and CEO of action cam giant GoPro, hosted a press briefing at CES on Tuesday to discuss the new GoPro Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max.

Woodman took a moment during the briefing to address the camera brand’s ever-expensive price tags – the latest in the flagship Hero line is a whopping £379, while the Max is £479 – and to call out some of it’s more budget-friendly competitors.

Woodman defended the prices, claiming that they’re necessary for the brand to keep building upon and developing its tech.

“Consumers are just expecting more and more at a lower and lower price”, Woodman said, explaining that it becomes difficult to deliver what users expect from the camera brand at a lower price.

Woodman brushed off many of his critics as social media users who haven’t tried a GoPro for themselves, before implying that GoPro’s competitors are more affordable for a reason.

“Anybody can make a piece of crap for a small amount of money and sell it to a sucker”.

Indeed, it seems things have been going well for GoPro since the release of the Hero 8 Black and the Max.

“Regard for the brand is at an all time high”, said Woodman. “That’s anecdotal and statistically speaking”.

It isn’t just GoPro’s customers loving the new cameras, either. When asked which model he personally uses, Woodman replied, “I pretty much exclusively use the Max camera”, citing the camera’s SuperView and HyperSmooth features as the reason he prefers it over the company’s other devices.

Woodman went on to reveal that the new add-on accessories – or GoPro Mods – may not be the last of their kind, also hinting at the possibility of future Mods for the Max.

While a handful of the Mods can already be found built-in to the Max camera, GoPro hopes to learn what it’s users like about the Mods through it’s initial release and to expand upon the line for the Hero 8 Black and others from there.

