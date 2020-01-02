Dell CES 2020: Dell reveals XPS 13 upgrade and new 5G laptop

It’s that time of year again, as dozens of technology manufacturers scramble to showcase their products for the new year. Leading the charge for laptop news is the Dell CES 2020 conference.

Dell often goes big at CES 2020, and this year looks no different. Not only has the company confirmed a refresh for its superb XPS 13 series, but also a new Latitude laptop and a huge selection of monitors.

We got close and personal with the Dell CES 2020 products and picked out the most exciting. Check out our list below for a summary of all the very best Dell CES 2020 devices.

Dell CES 2019 – Dell XPS 13 2020

Price: From $999.99

Release date: 7 January 2020

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our absolute favourite ultrabooks available, serving up a powerful performance in a sleek clam-shell form. It was only a few months ago when Dell updated the XPS 13 with the new 10th Generation Intel Core processor, so this XPS was hardly outdated. Yet Dell has still found an excuse to improve upon the XPS 13 further for 2020.

The most notable improvement is the new screen size – its screen has gone up from 13.3-inches to 13.4-inches. That’s obviously not a huge increase, but it does mean the XPS 13 will now feature 16:10 display ratio. This taller screen format is better suited to web pages, emails and documents – essentially everything you’d use your laptop for other than videos.

How has Dell managed to increase the screen size while retaining a sleek form factor? By making the bezel even thinner, particularly on the screen’s chin. This is the first Dell XPS laptop to feature a 4-sided InfinityEdge bezel, and it looks remarkably better for it.

Other minor refinements include an edge-to-edge keyboard that fills the whole width of the chassis, and a larger trackpad. Combined, these results in a more comfortable and intuitive typing experience. That’s about it for improvements for XPS 13, but Dell’s refinements will likely help this ultrabook consolidate its status as one of the best buys available.

Dell CES 2019 – Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 laptop

Price: TBA

Release date: 26 March 2020

While the XPS series is very much a lifestyle laptop, the Dell Latitude range is targeted more at business folk. The new Latitude 9510 2-in-1 laptop then, looks to offer everything a professional could possibly need a portable computer.

Stand out features include a claimed record-breaking 30-hour battery life, super-speedy 10th Generation Intel Core processor options and 5G capabilities so you can keep responding to emails and working in Google Docs once you’ve left the radius of your Wi-Fi connection.

Dell is also keen to push the laptop’s artificial software. The built-in Dell Optimizer will supposedly learn and adapt to your work habits, resulting in an improved performance for applications as well as smarter use of battery power.

Despite it impressive internal credentials, the 15-inch Latitude 9510 2-in-1 remains delightfully lightweight, hitting the scales at just 1.5kg. This may sound like an unexciting feature compared to the rest, but nobody wants to be lugging cumbersome portable to and from work every day.

Dell CES 2019 – Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF)

Price: $499.99

Release date: 11 March 2020

One of the only new Alienware devices Dell unveiled at CES 2020 was the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – and before you yawn at the prospect of yet another gaming monitor filling up shelves at Currys, you should know it has a very exciting feature.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features one of the very first IPS panels to see a blitzing-fast 240Hz refresh rate, which is twice the speed of most current gaming monitors.

Why is this so remarkable? Well, refresh rates as high as this are usually exclusive to TN and VA panels. IPS displays usually can’t compete in terms of refresh rate, but often offer the best picture quality and colour detail out of the three display technology. Dell has somehow been able to produce an IPS gaming monitor that doesn’t compromise on performance here.

Other features include a Full HD resolution, compatibility with AMD Radeon FreeSync and G-Sync and an incredibly low 1ms response time, which should be everything you should need for eSports grade gaming.

