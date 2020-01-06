LG’s new Washer and Dryer detects the fabric of your clothes | CES 2020

LG announced the new ThinQ Washer and Dryer at CES 2020, which is smart enough to detect the fabric of your clothes.

LG claims the appliance’s capability to detect what kind of fabric your clothes have will result in 15% decreased fabric damage.

The LG ThinQ Washer and Dryer reduces fabric damage by automatically adjusting the settings of the wash or dry. This should ease any concerns of accidentally ruining your delicates after applying the wrong settings.

The smart capabilities of LG’s previous ThinQ Washer and Dryer was previously limited to working out the weight load of your laundry, so this latest AI development looks to be a big step forward.

LG claimed its ThinQ Washer and Dryer provides the “best wash with the most advanced fabric care” during the LG CES 2020 news conference.

LG also introduced a new feature called TurboWash 360, which apparently uses a multi spray to wash your clothes thoroughly in just 29 minutes.

LG announced features for other appliances during the CES 2020 conference too, including AirFry cooking for its oven appliances and a craft ice dispenser on its fridge doors to make it even easier to make your perfect cocktail.

We were also provided a sneak peek into the future for LG’s AI roadmap during the CES 2020 conference, and how intelligent the company believes smart assistants will become in the future to improve smart-connected homes.

LG revealed its aiming for smart assistants to be able to learn from your behaviour and give you personal recommendations. A video presentation showed an AI bot recommending a healthy breakfast or suggesting using a mindfulness app to reduce stress and anxiety.

LG did however say such advances in AI technology won’t be realised in modern products for a few years yet, so don’t be expecting the likes of Alexa to be planning out your meals anytime soon.

