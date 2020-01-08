Razer’s Kishi controllers give your smartphone Nintendo Switch skills

Razer announced the Kishi universal mobile gaming controllers at CES 2020, offering compatibility for cloud-gaming with the likes of Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia.

The Razer Kishi looks like a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, and essentially offers the same functions but for smartphones.

Razer released something very similar in the form of the Junglecat controllers back in 2019. The key difference with the Kishi though, is that it supports any smartphone with either a USB-C or Lightning port. That means both Android and iPhone users can join in on the fun.

In contrast, the Razer Junglecat only offered support for the Razer Phone 2, Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Razer Kishi features include latency-free connectivity and passthrough charging so there’s no need to worry about the controllers’ battery life draining while spending hours on Fortnite.

These smartphone controllers are designed with cloud gaming in mind, partnering with Nvidia by joining its GeForce Now Recommended program.

Jason Schwartz, Head of Mobile Gaming at Razer, said, “GeForce Now is PC gaming in the cloud, transforming underpowered or incompatible hardware into a powerful GeForce gaming PC. Razer mobile gaming controllers are perfect complementary devices to enhance this type of gameplay.”

There’s no reason why the Razer Kishi can’t be used with other cloud-streaming platforms such as Google Stadia too, although that service currently only supports Google Pixel smartphones. Most Android and iOS games are supported if you’d rather stick to playing local games.

The Razer Kishi mobile controllers are confirmed to be available early 2020, although no price details have been provided just yet. The Razer Junglecat controllers were pretty expensive at £99.99, so you can expect something similar with the Kishi.

Razer announced a few more gadgets at CES 2020, including a 5G home router and a super-small gaming desktop system capable of supporting Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics.

