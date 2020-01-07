Mobvoi has unveiled two new sets of wireless earbuds: the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro.

The TicPods 2 will be available for £85.99, with the Pro version coming in at £119.99. Both sets are available for pre-order right now. But what sets them apart?

Well, the TicPods 2 Pro is the real star of the show. As the name suggests, they’re Mobvoi’s answer to the Apple AirPods Pro, and they come with a pair of new “AI features” called TicHear and TicMotion.

TicMotion allows users to control the earbuds using a range of head movements. For instance, nodding twice can instruct them to answer a call, while shaking your head twice will reject it.

TicHear, meanwhile, will let users control the TicPods 2 Pro with voice commands. Though they’re also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, which you can trigger by saying “Hey Tico”.

The Pro model also offers dual-mic noise cancellation.

The standard TicPods 2, meanwhile, only offers touch controls, and not the TicMotion or TicHear smarts. They also miss out on noise cancellation, but benefit from longer battery life as a result (up to 23 hours, with charging case, compared to up to 20 for the Pro earbuds).

The features don’t end there either, both sets of earbuds have Qualcomm aptX Audio, a fast charge facility, which means a five-minute charge can prepare the earbuds for up to an hour of playtime, IPX4 dust and water-resistance, in-ear detection and Bluetooth 5.0.

We loved the TicPods Free, Mobvoi’s previous earbuds release, so we’ve got high hopes for the TicPods 2 range. Here’s what we wrote about them in our 4.5-star review:

“Fantastic value true-wireless earphones that beat Apple’s AirPods in nearly every way.”

The TicPods come in blue, pink and white. Or, as Mobvoi have said: “Navy, Ice, or Blossom”. Take a look at the variations below.

