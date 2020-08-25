The Trusted Reviews Awards are going digital – our 2020 shortlist unveiled

With large gatherings put on hold for 2020, we’re moving our 13th annual Trusted Reviews Awards online this year – with one major change.
This year’s Trusted Reviews Awards will be a week-long event. We’re abandoning our usual star-studded evening of announcements in favour of a five-day festival of tech, honouring our favourite gadgets from over 60 categories.
Not only will this year’s ceremony be bigger, we’re also inviting you, the reader, to pitch in and have your say. Help our panel of experts decide which products blew us away in 2020 by casting your vote in the polls below by September 25.
We’ll be announcing our winners from October 5, so make sure to come back then to see which of your favourite gadgets impressed us this year.
Scroll down now to see our shortlist…
Mobile
With many launches pushed back, you’d be forgiven for thinking 2020 has been light on smartphone releases. Thankfully, this year has been packed with new phones, from the specced-out high-end to affordable 5G options. Here are our best mobile nominees…
Best smartphone:
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- Pixel 4a
- Realme X50 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
Best high-end phone:
- iPhone 11 Pro
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Xperia 1 II
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus
Best camera phone:
- iPhone 11 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Pixel 4a
Best affordable phone:
- Pixel 4a
- OnePlus Nord
- Realme X50 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Galaxy A51
Best mid-range phone:
- OnePlus 8
- LG Velvet
- Moto Edge
- Oppo Find X2 Neo
- TCL 10 Pro
- iPhone SE 2
- Huawei P40
Best tablet:
- iPad Pro 2020
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Huawei MatePad Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
- Amazon Fire Tab 8 Plus
- Microsoft Surface Go 2
- Wacom One
Best smartwatch/fitness tracker:
- Apple Watch 5
- Fitbit Charge 4
- Galaxy Watch 3
- TicWatch Pro
- Huawei Watch GT 2e
- Fenix 6 Solar
- Honor Magic Watch 2
Best network provider:
- EE
- O2
- Three
- Vodafone
- BT
- Giffgaff
- Virgin
Best phone retailer:
- Carphone Warehouse
- Mobiles.co.uk
- eBay
- Argos
- Tesco
- Amazon
Camera
While we may not have as many camera awards as we have in previous years, we still wanted to honour our favourite models of 2020. Here is the shortlist for camera of the year…
Camera of the year:
- Fujifilm X100V
- Sony A6600
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III
- Nikon Z50
- Nikon D780
- Go Pro Hero 8
- Sony ZV-1
- Fujifilm XT-4
- Panasonic Lumix G100
- Sony A6100
- Canon EOS 90D
Computing
From budget laptops to flashy gaming hardware to anti-virus software, here are our nominees for the best of the best in computing in 2020…
Best laptop:
- Dell XPS 13 2020
- Honor MagicBook 14
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
- Surface Laptop 3 13-inch
- Huawei MateBook X Pro
Best value laptop:
- Honor MagicBook 14
- Acer Swift 5
- Avita Pura
- HP Envy 13
- Asus TUF Gaming A15
Best gaming laptop:
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
- Asus TUF Gaming A15
- HP Omen 15 (2020)
- Gigabyte Aorus 15G
- Razer Blade Pro 17
Best monitor:
- Razer Raptor
- Samsung Odyssey G9
- Acer ConceptD CP7
- Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ
- Alienware 55 OLED
Best Chromebook:
- Google Pixelbook Go
- Acer Chromebook 315
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Best gaming hardware:
- Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4
- Intel Core i5-10600K
- Astro C40 Gaming Controller
- Asus ROG Strix Scope TKL
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed
Best Home Office Gadget:
- Epson EcoTank ET-2720
- Acer ConceptD CP7
- Logitech MX Master 3
- Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra
- Logitech MX Keys
Best router:
- Asus ZenWifi AX
- Netgear Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6
- Netgear Nighthawk AX8
- TP-Link Deco X60
- Netgear Orbi WiFi 6
Best VPN:
- Windscribe
- Private Internet Access
- ProtonVPN
- ExpressVPN
- NordVPN
Best anti-virus:
- Avast Premium Security
- Avira Antivirus Pro
- Kaspersky Internet Security
- NortonLifeLock Norton 360
- Trend Micro Internet Security
Best PC retailer:
- Currys / PC World
- Overclockers
- Scan
- Laptops Direct
- Amazon
Gaming
It’s been a big year in gaming, with the countdown to the PS5 and the Xbox Series X truly on. Read on to find out which games grabbed our attention this year…
Best game:
- The Last of Us 2
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Persona 5 Royal
Best PS4 game:
- The Last of Us 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Nioh 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Dreams
Best Xbox Game:
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Grounded
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Doom Eternal
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Best Switch game:
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Animal Crossing; New Horizons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore
- Ring Fit Adventure
Best PC game:
- Death Stranding
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Doom Eternal
- Valorant
- Gears Tactics
Best indie game:
- Fall Guys
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
Best esports game:
- Overwatch
- Valorant
- League of Legends
- PUBG
- Fortnite
Homes
From washing machines to robot vacuums, its difficult to understate the importance of home tech in our day to days lives. Here are our favourite home appliances from this year:
Best washing machine:
- Hisense WFGA9014V
- LG V9 F4V909BTS
- Bosch Series 6 WAT286H0GB
- Candy Grand’O Vita GVS169DC3
Best coffee machine:
- Nespresso Vertuo Next
- Sage The Bambino Plus
- Siemens EQ.9 Plus Connect S700
- Melitta Avanza Series 600
Best home security product:
- Ring Alarm
- Arlo Pro 3
- Brisant Secure Ultion Smart
- SimpliSafe
Best vacuum:
- Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet AZ950UKT
- Bissell CrossWave Cordless
- Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet ICZ160UKT
- Vax ONEPWR Cordless Hand Vac
- Hoover H-Free 500
Best robot vacuum:
- Roborock S5 Max
- Dyson 360 Heurist
Best fan:
- Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
- MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator
- Dimplex MaxAir
- MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator
Best kitchen gadget:
- KitchenAid Artisan Blender K400
- CuisinArt Griddle & Grill
- Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1
- EKO DeLuxe Phantom Sensor Bin 20+20L
- Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK
TV and Audio
Last, but not certainly not least, we have TV and audio. Read on to discover the displays, smart speakers, streaming services and more that caught our eyes (and ears) in 2020:
Best TV:
- LG OLED55CX
- Philips 55OLED805
- Samsung QE55Q90T
- Sony KD-65A8
- Panasonic TX-55HZ2000
Best value TV:
- Samsung UE50TU8500
- Panasonic TX-58HX800
- Toshiba 58U2963DB
- Hisense R50B7120UK
- Hisense 55U8QFTUK
Best 8K TV:
- Samsung QE75Q950TS
- Samsung QE65Q800T
Best projector:
- JVC DLA-N5
- LG HU85LS CineBeam Laser 4K
- Optoma UHD52ALV
- Epson EH-TW9400
- ViewSonic X10-4K
Best soundbar:
- Samsung HW-Q800T
- LG SN11RG
- Sonos Arc
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage
- VIZIO SB36512-F6
- DALI Katch One
- Sony HT-X8500
Best smart speaker:
- Bang and Olufsen Beosound Balance
- Marshall Uxbridge Voice with Alexa
- Amazon Echo Studio
- Amazon Echo 3rd Gen
Best wireless speaker:
- Linn Series 3
- B&W Formation Wedge
- Sonos Move
- Naim Mu-so Qb 2
- B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen
- Marshall Emberton
- Tribit Stormbox Micro
Best headphones:
- Sony WH-1000XM4
- Audeze LCD-1
- Bowers & Wilkins PX7
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
- JBL Club One
- Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3
- Austrian Audio Hi-X55
Best wireless headphones:
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2
- Sony WH-H910N
- Cleer FLOW II
- Marshall Monitor II ANC
- Razer Opus
- Technics EAH-F70N
Best budget headphones:
- Status BT One
- Philips PH805
- Sony WH-CH710N
- Sennheiser HD 450BT
Best true wireless:
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
- Shure Aonic 215
- Apple AirPods Pro
- Cleer Audio Ally Plus
- Technics EAH-AZ70W
Best budget true wireless:
- Creative Outlier Gold
- SoundMagic TWS50
- Lypertek Tevi
- Shanling MTW100
- Urbanista London
- Earfun Free
Best sports headphones:
- Sony WF-XB700
- Jabra Elite Active 75T
- NuraLoop
- Back Bay American EQ 40
- Adidas FWD-01
- Bowers & Wilkins PI3
Best multi-room speaker:
- Sonos One SL
- Denon Home 350
- B&W Formation Wedge
- Naim Mu-so Qb 2
Best turntable:
- Audio-Technica AT-LP5X
- McIntosh MTI100
- Technics SL-1500C
- Fluance RT85
Best music streaming service:
- Amazon Music HD
- Apple Music
- Deezer
- Qobuz
- Spotify
- Tidal
Best video streaming service
- Apple TV
- BBC iPlayer
- Disney Plus
- MUBI
- Netflix
- Prime Video
- Rakuten TV
Best TV and Audio retailer:
- Amazon
- eBay
- John Lewis
- Richer Sounds
- Sevenoaks Sound and Vision
Best Smart TV:
- Android TV (Sony)
- Hisense VIDAA
- LG webOS
- Panasonic My Home Screen
- Samsung Tizen