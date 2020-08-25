The Trusted Reviews Awards are going digital – our 2020 shortlist unveiled

With large gatherings put on hold for 2020, we’re moving our 13th annual Trusted Reviews Awards online this year – with one major change.

This year’s Trusted Reviews Awards will be a week-long event. We’re abandoning our usual star-studded evening of announcements in favour of a five-day festival of tech, honouring our favourite gadgets from over 60 categories.

Not only will this year’s ceremony be bigger, we’re also inviting you, the reader, to pitch in and have your say. Help our panel of experts decide which products blew us away in 2020 by casting your vote in the polls below by September 25.

We’ll be announcing our winners from October 5, so make sure to come back then to see which of your favourite gadgets impressed us this year.

Scroll down now to see our shortlist…

Mobile

With many launches pushed back, you’d be forgiven for thinking 2020 has been light on smartphone releases. Thankfully, this year has been packed with new phones, from the specced-out high-end to affordable 5G options. Here are our best mobile nominees…

Best smartphone:

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

OnePlus 8 Pro

Pixel 4a

Realme X50 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Best high-end phone:

iPhone 11 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Xperia 1 II

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus

Best camera phone:

iPhone 11 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Pixel 4a

Best affordable phone:

Pixel 4a

OnePlus Nord

Realme X50 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Samsung Galaxy M31

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Galaxy A51

Best mid-range phone:

OnePlus 8

LG Velvet

Moto Edge

Oppo Find X2 Neo

TCL 10 Pro

iPhone SE 2

Huawei P40

Best tablet:

iPad Pro 2020

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Huawei MatePad Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Amazon Fire Tab 8 Plus

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Wacom One

Best smartwatch/fitness tracker:

Apple Watch 5

Fitbit Charge 4

Galaxy Watch 3

TicWatch Pro

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Fenix 6 Solar

Honor Magic Watch 2

Best network provider:

EE

O2

Three

Vodafone

BT

Giffgaff

Virgin

Best phone retailer:

Carphone Warehouse

Mobiles.co.uk

eBay

Argos

Tesco

Amazon

Camera

While we may not have as many camera awards as we have in previous years, we still wanted to honour our favourite models of 2020. Here is the shortlist for camera of the year…

Camera of the year:

Fujifilm X100V

Sony A6600

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

Nikon Z50

Nikon D780

Go Pro Hero 8

Sony ZV-1

Fujifilm XT-4

Panasonic Lumix G100

Sony A6100

Canon EOS 90D

Computing

From budget laptops to flashy gaming hardware to anti-virus software, here are our nominees for the best of the best in computing in 2020…

Best laptop:

Dell XPS 13 2020

Honor MagicBook 14

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch

Surface Laptop 3 13-inch

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Best value laptop:

Honor MagicBook 14

Acer Swift 5

Avita Pura

HP Envy 13

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Best gaming laptop:

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus TUF Gaming A15

HP Omen 15 (2020)

Gigabyte Aorus 15G

Razer Blade Pro 17

Best monitor:

Razer Raptor

Samsung Odyssey G9

Acer ConceptD CP7

Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ

Alienware 55 OLED

Best Chromebook:

Google Pixelbook Go

Acer Chromebook 315

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Best gaming hardware:

Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4

Intel Core i5-10600K

Astro C40 Gaming Controller

Asus ROG Strix Scope TKL

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Best Home Office Gadget:

Epson EcoTank ET-2720

Acer ConceptD CP7

Logitech MX Master 3

Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra

Logitech MX Keys

Best router:

Asus ZenWifi AX

Netgear Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6

Netgear Nighthawk AX8

TP-Link Deco X60

Netgear Orbi WiFi 6

Best VPN:

Windscribe

Private Internet Access

ProtonVPN

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Best anti-virus:

Avast Premium Security

Avira Antivirus Pro

Kaspersky Internet Security

NortonLifeLock Norton 360

Trend Micro Internet Security

Best PC retailer:

Currys / PC World

Overclockers

Scan

Laptops Direct

Amazon

Gaming



It’s been a big year in gaming, with the countdown to the PS5 and the Xbox Series X truly on. Read on to find out which games grabbed our attention this year…

Best game:

The Last of Us 2

Half-Life: Alyx

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Persona 5 Royal

Best PS4 game:

The Last of Us 2

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Dreams

Best Xbox Game:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Grounded

Minecraft Dungeons

Doom Eternal

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Best Switch game:

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Animal Crossing; New Horizons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore

Ring Fit Adventure

Best PC game:

Death Stranding

Horizon Zero Dawn

Doom Eternal

Valorant

Gears Tactics

Best indie game:

Fall Guys

Kentucky Route Zero

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

Best esports game:

Overwatch

Valorant

League of Legends

PUBG

Fortnite

Homes

From washing machines to robot vacuums, its difficult to understate the importance of home tech in our day to days lives. Here are our favourite home appliances from this year:

Best washing machine:

Hisense WFGA9014V

LG V9 F4V909BTS

Bosch Series 6 WAT286H0GB

Candy Grand’O Vita GVS169DC3

Best coffee machine:

Nespresso Vertuo Next

Sage The Bambino Plus

Siemens EQ.9 Plus Connect S700

Melitta Avanza Series 600

Best home security product:

Ring Alarm

Arlo Pro 3

Brisant Secure Ultion Smart

SimpliSafe

Best vacuum:

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet AZ950UKT

Bissell CrossWave Cordless

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet ICZ160UKT

Vax ONEPWR Cordless Hand Vac

Hoover H-Free 500

Best robot vacuum:

Roborock S5 Max

Dyson 360 Heurist

Best fan:

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool

MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator

Dimplex MaxAir

MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator

Best kitchen gadget:

KitchenAid Artisan Blender K400

CuisinArt Griddle & Grill

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1

EKO DeLuxe Phantom Sensor Bin 20+20L

Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK

TV and Audio

Last, but not certainly not least, we have TV and audio. Read on to discover the displays, smart speakers, streaming services and more that caught our eyes (and ears) in 2020:

Best TV:

LG OLED55CX

Philips 55OLED805

Samsung QE55Q90T

Sony KD-65A8

Panasonic TX-55HZ2000

Best value TV:

Samsung UE50TU8500

Panasonic TX-58HX800

Toshiba 58U2963DB

Hisense R50B7120UK

Hisense 55U8QFTUK

Best 8K TV:

Samsung QE75Q950TS

Samsung QE65Q800T

Best projector:

JVC DLA-N5

LG HU85LS CineBeam Laser 4K

Optoma UHD52ALV

Epson EH-TW9400

ViewSonic X10-4K

Best soundbar:

Samsung HW-Q800T

LG SN11RG

Sonos Arc

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage

VIZIO SB36512-F6

DALI Katch One

Sony HT-X8500

Best smart speaker:

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Balance

Marshall Uxbridge Voice with Alexa

Amazon Echo Studio

Amazon Echo 3rd Gen

Best wireless speaker:

Linn Series 3

B&W Formation Wedge

Sonos Move

Naim Mu-so Qb 2

B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen

Marshall Emberton

Tribit Stormbox Micro

Best headphones:

Sony WH-1000XM4

Audeze LCD-1

Bowers & Wilkins PX7

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

JBL Club One

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3

Austrian Audio Hi-X55

Best wireless headphones:

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Sony WH-H910N

Cleer FLOW II

Marshall Monitor II ANC

Razer Opus

Technics EAH-F70N

Best budget headphones:

Status BT One

Philips PH805

Sony WH-CH710N

Sennheiser HD 450BT

Best true wireless:

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Shure Aonic 215

Apple AirPods Pro

Cleer Audio Ally Plus

Technics EAH-AZ70W

Best budget true wireless:

Creative Outlier Gold

SoundMagic TWS50

Lypertek Tevi

Shanling MTW100

Urbanista London

Earfun Free

Best sports headphones:

Sony WF-XB700

Jabra Elite Active 75T

NuraLoop

Back Bay American EQ 40

Adidas FWD-01

Bowers & Wilkins PI3

Best multi-room speaker:

Sonos One SL

Denon Home 350

B&W Formation Wedge

Naim Mu-so Qb 2

Best turntable:

Audio-Technica AT-LP5X

McIntosh MTI100

Technics SL-1500C

Fluance RT85

Best music streaming service:

Amazon Music HD

Apple Music

Deezer

Qobuz

Spotify

Tidal

Best video streaming service

Apple TV

BBC iPlayer

Disney Plus

MUBI

Netflix

Prime Video

Rakuten TV

Best TV and Audio retailer:

Amazon

eBay

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision

Best Smart TV:

Android TV (Sony)

Hisense VIDAA

LG webOS

Panasonic My Home Screen

Samsung Tizen

