Trusted Reviews Awards 2020: All of our computing nominees and how to vote

It’s been a fantastic year in the computing space, with revolutionary innovations popping up across the entire industry, from wireless keyboards to hulking gaming rigs. But what’s been the best of the best in 2020?

We’ve looked back at every device we’ve reviewed in the past 12 months in order to establish what’s deserving of our awards, picking out shortlists for the best laptops, Chromebooks, routers, gaming hardware and more.

While we’ll be determining out our own victors for each category, we’re also opening the vote to you – the reader – to pick out the best products from each shortlist. Got a preference between the Dell XPS 13 and Surface Laptop 3? Think Google should be crowned king of the Chromebook? Particularly passionate about routers? Then this is your chance to make your voice heard and support your favourite products.

Check out all the shortlists below, and vote for the best computing products of 2020:

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Laptop

The laptop market is arguably the most competitive out of all of the computing categories, and with so many gorgeous designs and powerhouse performances, it’s becoming harder than ever to stand out of the crowd. We picked out the top five laptops we’ve reviewed this year, with each device bringing something new and unique to the market.

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch)

Dell XPS 13

Honor MagicBook 14

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Surface Laptop 3 (13-inch)

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Value Laptop

It’s all well and good lavishing laptops with new features and technology, but they’re little use when it pushes the price of the laptop well above your budget. For this reason, we’ve decided it’s important to celebrate the systems that perfectly balance performance, giving us the chance to buy fantastic devices without spending a large chunk of your savings.

Acer Swift 5

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Avita Pura

Honor MagicBook 14

HP Envy 13

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Gaming Laptop

It’s been a huge year for gaming laptops, as new processors and graphics cards have allowed manufacturers to push the performance to new heights. We’ve also seen some fantastic innovations, with Gigabyte implementing a mechanical keyboard into a portable gaming system and Asus able to make its gaming ultrabook unbelievably light thanks to AMD’s Ryzen 4000 chips. But which is the best of the bunch?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Gigabyte Aorus 15G

HP Omen 15

Razer Blade Pro 17

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Monitor

We’ve seen monitors of all shapes and sizes in 2020, with Alienware releasing a 55-inch gaming whopper and Samsung stretching out its Odyssey panel to give a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘ultra-wide’. There’s also been a few great non-gaming monitors, with Acer sprucing up its creator-focused ConceptD range with a lovely wooden finish.

Acer ConceptD CP7

Alienware 55 OLED

Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ

Razer Raptor

Samsung Odyssey G9

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Chromebook

Chromebooks have long lacked the quality to be seriously compared to Windows-based laptops, but they had a coming of age resurgent in 2020. With stylish designs, boosted performance and implementation of new features, the Chrome-based laptops are now worthwhile alternatives to portables that cost several hundred quid more. But which one impressed the most?

Acer Chromebook 315

Google Pixelbook Go

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Gaming Hardware

For the gaming hardware category, we’ve grouped together the very best components, controllers, keyboards, headsets and mice, resulting in a shortlist boasting oodles of variety. We’ve been very impressed with the products in this category, with various manufacturers developing their own wireless technology to boost speeds beyond Bluetooth, while controllers have upped their game with the arrival of cloud-streaming platforms.

Astro C40 Gaming Controller

Asus ROG Strix Scope TKL

Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4

Intel Core i5-10600K

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Home Office Gadget

With many people unable to access the office in 2020, we decided it best to create a category that celebrates gadgets that improves home office life. With such a broad product criteria, we’ve included monitors, peripherals, personal computers and printers for the shortlist, all of which have been designed to boost productivity and save desk space so you’re not stuck with a cluttered work environment.

Acer ConceptD CP7

Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra

Epson EcoTank ET-2720

Logitech MX Keys

Logitech MX Master 3

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Router

Routers arguably had the biggest year of all the computing categories, with Wi-Fi 6 ushering in a new generation of products to help boost your internet connection. Netgear has predictably dominated in this area, but the likes of Asus and TP-Link have provided fierce competition and should certainly not be ruled out.

Asus ZenWifi AX

Netgear Nighthawk AX8

Netgear Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6

Netgear Orbi WiFi 6

TP-Link Deco X60

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best VPN

The nature of VPNs means they’re always being updated with new features and tweaks to ensure you can browse the web without worrying about your privacy. This means the shortlisted VPNs may not be new for 2020, but have impressed us with their continued service, whether those subscriptions are free or paid for.

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Private Internet Access

ProtonVPN

Windscribe

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Anti-Virus

The Anti-Virus shortlist has the same deal as the above VPN category above, as we’ve not just included new software for 2020, but also existing products that have continued to provide customers with top-notch security to hold back the never-ending onslaught of malware.

Avast Premium Security

Avira Antivirus Pro

Kaspersky Internet Security

NortonLifeLock Norton 360

Trend Micro Internet Security

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best PC retailer

While manufacturers deserve credit for providing us with so many fantastic computing gadgets, it’s also important to celebrate the retailers that stepped in as the middle man and helped deliver the products to our door, particularly during such hard times in 2020. We’ve shortlisted what we believe to be the top five computing retailers of the year, and it’s up to you as the reader to vote for the best.

Amazon

Currys / PC World

Laptops Direct

Overclockers

Scan

