Trusted Reviews Awards 2020: All our TV nominees and how to vote

It’s been a tricky time in the TV world. With the presence of Covid-19, the closure of retail stores and worries about production shortages for TVs, manufacturers have still managed to get their wares into the homes of people around the world. But what’s impressed us the most in 2020?

We’ve had a look back through our vault of reviews and picked the best we’ve seen (and in some cases heard) in the TV/home cinema world in the past 12 months. From the most advanced TVs on the market to some of the cheapest value offerings, we’ve also included the best projectors and soundbars too – the kind of products that bring the silver screen feeling to your home.

We’ll be casting our own votes for the best products in their respective categories, but we’re also opening up our categories to our readers, so you can pitch in and decide what’s entertained you or been the best value product you’ve experienced this year.

Have a look at shortlists we’ve drawn up below, and let us know what the best TV and home cinema products have been in 2020 by sending us your votes.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best TV

It’s been another fiercely competitive year with OLED and QLED displays both receiving nominations. There’s enough differentiation in the performance and features of these TVs to make this a very tough choice. All excel in their own way in what’s been another excellent year on the TV front.

LG OLED55CX

Panasonic TX-55HZ2000

Philips 55OLED805

Samsung QE55Q95T

Sony KD-65A8

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Value TV

Cheaper TVs don’t have to be bad. In fact, a number of them put in an accomplished performance. This list stretches from the budget offerings to more expensive – but still affordable – televisions. With smart features, decent specs and HDR support, these are the best value offerings we’ve seen in 2020.

Hisense R50B7120UK

Hisense 55U8QFTUK

Panasonic TX-58HX800

Samsung UE50TU8500

Toshiba 58U2963DB

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best 8K TV

The most advanced TV tech available, this selection of TVs represents the top and bottom of the current 8K market with an entry-level effort and a premium option. 8K is the future, but these TVs represent it at its formative beginnings.

Samsung QE65Q800T

Samsung QE75Q950TS

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Projector

Projectors offer a chance the bring to cinema to your home, and the following selection excel and innovate in various ways. Using the latest technology to bring 4K viewing (or an approximation of it), some support HDR while others have smart features. This category is full of variety.

Epson EH-TW9400

JVC DLA-N5

LG HU85LS CineBeam Laser 4K

Optoma UHD52ALV

ViewSonic X10-4K

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Soundbar

We all love flatscreen TVs, but one thing we’re not a fan of is their audio performance. That’s why we need soundbars and the efforts in this shortlist deliver a well-rounded performance worthy of commendation. All apart from one support Atmos, a reflection of the changing tide in home cinema.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage

DALI Katch One

LG SN11RG

Samsung HW-Q800T

Sonos Arc

Sony HT-X8500

VIZIO SB36512-F6

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Video Streaming Service

2020 has been one of the stranger years we can remember, retreating to our homes while cinemas and other venues close. However, with the rise of digital streaming, we’ve still had access to content from Hollywood and around the world to keep us entertained. Here are seven video streaming services worthy of recognition. The winner will be chosen from our reader votes.

Apple TV+

BBC iPlayer

Disney Plus

MUBI

Netflix

Prime Video

Rakuten TV

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best TV and Audio retailer

Without the ability to head into physical stores for a significant chunk of 2020, customers have had to rely on digital storefronts to get their latest purchases. You get to choose which online retailer has been the best in 2020.

Amazon

eBay

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Smart TV platform

TVs are smarter than ever, offering numerous ways of interacting with them whether that’s through voice assistants, streaming apps or connecting other wireless devices, including smart home products, to a TV. This reader’s vote will decide which TV OS has the best features on the market.

Android TV (Sony)

Hisense VIDAA

LG webOS

Panasonic My Home Screen

Samsung Tizen

