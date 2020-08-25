Trusted Reviews Awards 2020: All our home nominees and how to vote

It’s been a huge year for home products, with an expansion in the range and quality of smart home products, great innovation in vacuum cleaners, and new kitchen products that you’d love to own.

This list is of products that we’ve reviewed since September 2019 and is packed with some big brands and some smaller ones, too. From expensive kitchen gadgets for the home cook to cheaper products that can secure your home, we’ve got great variety in the home category this year.

We’ll be casting our own votes for these awards, but readers can also chip in with what they thought was the best home products of the year. Check out our shortlist below and send in your votes for the best home product 2020.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Washing Machine

Washing machines are one of the most important home appliances that you can own since they’re used multiple times a week. This year has seen a general improvement in efficiency as well as an increase in smart features, both in the cheapest and most expensive products.

Bosch Serie 6 WAT286H0GB

Candy Grand’O Vita GVS169DC3

Hisense WFGA9014V

LG V9 F4V909BTS

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Coffee Machine

Getting that proper hit of coffee in the morning has never been quite so important thanks to the events of 2020. We’ve seen some great variety this year, including proper manual espresso machines, incredible bean-to-cup machines that do it all for you and some improvements in capsule machines.

Melitta Avanza Series 600

Nespresso Vertuo Next

Sage The Bambino Plus

Siemens EQ.9 Plus Connect S700

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Smart Home Security Product

One of the best things about always-connected smart home products is that they can keep your home safe. From giving you alerts if an alarm is triggered, to letting you see what’s going on thanks to a camera, smart home security lets you know what’s going on all of the time. This is a range of products that has really matured to the point that a smart home security product can be seen as an essential purchase.

Arlo Pro 3

Brisant Secure Ultion Smart

Ring Alarm

SimpliSafe

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Vacuum Cleaner

You can’t live without a vacuum cleaner and buying the right type is hugely important. While cordless vacuum cleaners are the focus for many, we’ve seen some new form factors this year, while we’ve continued to see innovation and improvements in traditional plug-in cleaners too.

Bissell CrossWave Cordless

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet ICZ160UKT

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet AZ950UKT

Vax ONEPWR Cordless Hand Vac

Trusted Reviews Awards – Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This year has seen slightly fewer robot vacuum cleaner launches, but we’ve seen two great ones that push the power of what these cleaners can do and the intelligence of their navigation to the point that you can leave your homes largely to be cleaned up by a robot alone.

Dyson 360 Heurist

Roborock S5 Max

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Fan

An incredibly hot summer has shown the need for a good-quality fan. This year, we’ve seen a great range of products, with traditional fans, powerful cordless models, and intelligent fans that purify and humidify all-in-one.

Dimplex MaxAir

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool

MeacoFan 1056P Pedestal Air Circulator

MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Kitchen Gadget

If you want the best results in the kitchen, you do need to have the right tools, which is what this category is all about. We’ve got a selection of impressive cooking gadgets that make impressive food made easy, plus a rather smart bin that keeps your hands clean and makes cleaning up at the end of cooking that bit easier.

Cuisinart Griddle & Grill

EKO DeLuxe Phantom Sensor Bin 20+20L

KitchenAid Artisan Blender K400

Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Digital Assistant

This trio of digital assistants may not have made their debut in 2020, but thanks to frequent updates, Amazon, Apple and Google have continued to provide support with new capabilities, features and solutions to technical bugs. The winner of this category will be decided solely by you – the reader – and so your vote is even more important. What’s been the best digital assistant of the year? That’s up to you to decide.

Amazon Alexa

Apple Siri

Google Assistant

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Homes Retailer

This is yet another category where you have ultimate control on who will be crowned the victor. While these companies may not be responsible for the quality of the product you receive, they play a big part in providing satisfactory customer service and helping ship the product to your door. Have you experienced particularly good service from one of these companies in 2020? If so, make sure they get the accolades they deserve by voting below.

AO

Appliances Direct

Argos

John Lewis

Very

