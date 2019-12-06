Verdict The Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK makes few compromises. It offers generous capacity sufficient for several portions, plus the Max Crisp function means it can do more of what an oven can but faster – and it’s only about £30 more than the standard-sized AF100UK. Maybe not ideal is you don't require the extra capacity, for everyone else it offers a means to make crispy low-fat fries, healthy snacks and roast meat without having to hang around for the oven – and in this regard the Air Fryer Max blows away the competition. Pros Generous capacity

Six handy presets

Dishwasher-safe Cons Larger worktop footprint

No power cable storage

Heavier than most air fryers

Key Specifications Review Price: £149.99

1750W

Ceramic-coated crisper plate

360 x 250 x 320mm 5.2kg

What is the Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK?

A larger version of Ninja’s popular AF100UK Air Fryer, it isn’t just more generous capacity that the Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK has on its side. It can also reach a sizzling 240ºC with an additional Max Crisp setting that brings extra crunch to frozen foods. As such, you can say goodbye to soggy breaded fish, mozzarella sticks or chicken nuggets without having to resort to the oven.

In fact, the AF100UK claims to cook up to 50% faster than fan ovens (tested with fish fingers and sausages). While this higher temperature setting sets it apart from rivals, you’ll still find everything that’s great about the AF100UK. This includes a dehydrate option for making jerky or dried fruit or veg snacks, and a removable ceramic-coated plate for extra crispy chips.

Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK – What you need to know

Homemade chips test – Easy and excellent. It took 25 minutes for consistently golden thick chips that were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside

Easy and excellent. It took 25 minutes for consistently golden thick chips that were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside Meat/poultry test – It took slightly longer than the Air Roast preset time to cook chicken legs thoroughly, but the result was juicy meat with bubbly skin

It took slightly longer than the Air Roast preset time to cook chicken legs thoroughly, but the result was juicy meat with bubbly skin Reheat test – The 10-minute Reheat preset burned the top of pizza slices, but the crust was perfect. A little less time proved to be ideal

Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK design – Incredibly easy to use

The Air Fryer Max’s large capacity would be irrelevant if it were tricky to use, but luckily, it’s effortless. The control panel of named presets, up and down buttons for altering time and temperature plus a large, clear digital display make it incredibly simple to set and start.

Related: Best coffee machines

Two other functions – Bake and Dehydrate – give it extra functionality. The former for desserts, while the latter works at the lower temperatures (60ºC or 70ºC) required for drying out fruit slices over several hours, or making jerky – which can be pasteurised afterwards using the Roast function.

On the design front, it’s almost identical to the AF100UK apart from in size and an extra button, with the same style of removable crisper plate and pan. Both are coated with ceramic, meaning that cleaning up by hand was fuss-free, plus they were dishwasher-safe.

Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK performance – High heat and fast airflow make it a mid-week meal champion

Most air fryer owners will regale the joys of speedy hot-air cooking with little or no oil – whether it’s catering for kids who have come home hungry, grabbing a bite before going out for the evening, or when dinner needs to stretch to an extra portion. Where the Air Fryer Max excels is in making these situations faster and easier, with its combination of up to 240ºC Max Crisp setting and large-capacity basket (which can make up to 1kg of chips or even most of a full English breakfast).

The Max Crisp preset isn’t just an almighty temperature boost – it also provides super-fast airflow to first thaw and then crisp frozen food in minutes. For example, I was able to cook chicken nuggets from frozen in just nine minutes, while potato waffles started to singe in the same time frame.

The usual Air Fry setting doesn’t lag, either. The fresh potato chips I made were lightly tossed in a tablespoon of oil and took 25 minutes at 200ºC, emerging beautifully crispy and golden. Ninja estimates that cooking chips this way uses up to 75% less fat than deep frying, and while I felt that the results weren’t exactly the same as deep frying, they were still a good alternative.

One of the other notable functions is Reheat, which I used to warm up slices of takeaway pizza. The preset time of 10 minutes proved to be too long as the topping started to burn, but the 170ºC temperature produced a box-fresh crunchy crust with no trace of sogginess.

While smaller air fryers have a limited capacity, the deep 5.2l basket of the Air Fryer Max easily accommodates large items. This includes a 1.2kg chicken, which its recipe booklet estimates can be roasted in around 30-35 minutes – making it a good choice for mid-week dinners.

There’s even a specific Roast function, which has a default time of 25 minutes at 170ºC. I used this to cook three chicken legs, which fitted in comfortably. After the cooking time had elapsed, the meat was still slightly pink inside, so I added a further five minutes. This resulted in meat that wasn’t dry or overcooked and very crispy skin.

Should I buy Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK?

There’s plenty to like about the Ninja Air Fryer Max. While not exactly cheap, it’s affordable for most and delivers on the performance front. The capacity makes it ideal for families or anyone who’s struggled with the size of a smaller air fryer, as much as couples who prefer to leave the big batch oven cooking to the weekend.

Perhaps the only element to be aware of is that it’s pretty powerful, so cooking times and temperatures will require some adjustment or you risk frazzling your food. Solo households may find the smaller AF100UK fits their needs better – but this big, friendly air fryer and its max crisping capabilities will suit many kitchens.

Trusted Score



Rachel covers kitchen and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews. She has written extensively about interiors for over 19 years, covering everything from kitchen worktops to flooring and storage for title…