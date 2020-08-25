Trusted Reviews Awards 2020: All our smartphone, tablet and wearable nominees

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 is here and we’ve got a lot to cover in the smartphone, tablet and wearable category.

2020 saw big events like MWC cancelled, major device launches pushed back and a whole lot of change in the mobile industry, but that doesn’t mean it’s been light on big releases. If anything, it feels the opposite.

We’ve reviewed a load of excellent smartphones, top-drawer tablets and wearables this past year and here is where we honour the best the mobile industry has to offer.

All winners will be voted for by Trusted Reviews staff, a panel of tech experts and you – our loyal readers. To cast your vote just use the widgets below and read on for the full shortlist for each category.

Related: iPhone 12 rumours

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Smartphone

The big one. This category recognises phones from all ranges of price and is not restricted to the expensive flagships. Which one of these excellent phones will take home the coveted Best Smartphone Award this year?

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

OnePlus 8 Pro

Pixel 4a

Realme X50 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best high-end phone

Flagship high-end phones pack all the juicy features and are the ones to get if money is no object. These nominees excel in areas like speed, gaming and camera performance. But which is the best?

iPhone 11 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Sony Xperia 1 II

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Camera Phone

The camera has become the killer feature for pretty much every phone. If your phone takes bad pictures, there’s every chance it won’t score highly in our in-depth reviews. These nominated camera phones boast features like incredible zoom, awesome low-light shooting and smooth video capture.

iPhone 11 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Pixel 4a

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Mid-Range Phone

The lines between flagship, mid-range and affordable phones have blurred a lot recently, and features you’d have previously expected to pay big money for are gradually becoming cheaper. These ‘mid-range’ devices offer big features for less, and all come in around (or well below) the £700 mark.

OnePlus 8

LG Velvet

Moto Edge

Oppo Find X2 Neo

TCL 10 Pro

iPhone SE 2

Huawei P40

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Affordable Phone

Below the mid-ranger, you’ve got the affordable phone. 2020 has seen plenty of these mostly sub-£400 devices and all the nominated devices have impressed us. Many offer great cameras, nippy performance and even 5G – the next-gen mobile network tech that’s still very much in its infancy.

Pixel 4a

OnePlus Nord

Realme X50 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Samsung Galaxy M31

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Galaxy A51

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Tablet

A number of these tablets are far more than just media machines. The tablets in the running for this award can do a lot more, from replacing your laptop or your notebook. Of course, there’s still room for a more affordable solution, and we’ve tried to include models that should do the job for most of you.

iPad Pro 2020

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Huawei MatePad Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Amazon Fire Tab 8 Plus

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Wacom One

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best smartwatch/fitness tracker

Whether you want to track your steps, monitor your gym regime or check notifications on your wrist, there’s a smartwatch or fitness tracker on this list for you.

Apple Watch 5

Fitbit Charge 4

Galaxy Watch 3

TicWatch Pro

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Fenix 6 Solar

Honor Magic Watch 2

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Network Provider

This reader-voted award aims to honour the best mobile network provider in the UK. Whether it’s down to price, deals, coverage or innovative tech, the winner here will be the phone network to beat.

EE

O2

Three

Vodafone

BT

Giffgaff

Virgin

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Phone Retailer

Whether you’re buying online or in-store, these are the nominations for best phone retailer of 2020.

Carphone Warehouse

Mobiles.co.uk

eBay

Argos

Tesco

Amazon

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…