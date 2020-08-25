Trusted Reviews Awards 2020: All our smartphone, tablet and wearable nominees

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 is here and we’ve got a lot to cover in the smartphone, tablet and wearable category.
2020 saw big events like MWC cancelled, major device launches pushed back and a whole lot of change in the mobile industry, but that doesn’t mean it’s been light on big releases. If anything, it feels the opposite.
We’ve reviewed a load of excellent smartphones, top-drawer tablets and wearables this past year and here is where we honour the best the mobile industry has to offer.
All winners will be voted for by Trusted Reviews staff, a panel of tech experts and you – our loyal readers. To cast your vote just use the widgets below and read on for the full shortlist for each category.
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Smartphone
The big one. This category recognises phones from all ranges of price and is not restricted to the expensive flagships. Which one of these excellent phones will take home the coveted Best Smartphone Award this year?
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- Pixel 4a
- Realme X50 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best high-end phone
Flagship high-end phones pack all the juicy features and are the ones to get if money is no object. These nominees excel in areas like speed, gaming and camera performance. But which is the best?
- iPhone 11 Pro
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Camera Phone
The camera has become the killer feature for pretty much every phone. If your phone takes bad pictures, there’s every chance it won’t score highly in our in-depth reviews. These nominated camera phones boast features like incredible zoom, awesome low-light shooting and smooth video capture.
- iPhone 11 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Pixel 4a
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Mid-Range Phone
The lines between flagship, mid-range and affordable phones have blurred a lot recently, and features you’d have previously expected to pay big money for are gradually becoming cheaper. These ‘mid-range’ devices offer big features for less, and all come in around (or well below) the £700 mark.
- OnePlus 8
- LG Velvet
- Moto Edge
- Oppo Find X2 Neo
- TCL 10 Pro
- iPhone SE 2
- Huawei P40
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Affordable Phone
Below the mid-ranger, you’ve got the affordable phone. 2020 has seen plenty of these mostly sub-£400 devices and all the nominated devices have impressed us. Many offer great cameras, nippy performance and even 5G – the next-gen mobile network tech that’s still very much in its infancy.
- Pixel 4a
- OnePlus Nord
- Realme X50 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Galaxy A51
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Tablet
A number of these tablets are far more than just media machines. The tablets in the running for this award can do a lot more, from replacing your laptop or your notebook. Of course, there’s still room for a more affordable solution, and we’ve tried to include models that should do the job for most of you.
- iPad Pro 2020
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Huawei MatePad Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
- Amazon Fire Tab 8 Plus
- Microsoft Surface Go 2
- Wacom One
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best smartwatch/fitness tracker
Whether you want to track your steps, monitor your gym regime or check notifications on your wrist, there’s a smartwatch or fitness tracker on this list for you.
- Apple Watch 5
- Fitbit Charge 4
- Galaxy Watch 3
- TicWatch Pro
- Huawei Watch GT 2e
- Fenix 6 Solar
- Honor Magic Watch 2
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Network Provider
This reader-voted award aims to honour the best mobile network provider in the UK. Whether it’s down to price, deals, coverage or innovative tech, the winner here will be the phone network to beat.
- EE
- O2
- Three
- Vodafone
- BT
- Giffgaff
- Virgin
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Phone Retailer
Whether you’re buying online or in-store, these are the nominations for best phone retailer of 2020.
- Carphone Warehouse
- Mobiles.co.uk
- eBay
- Argos
- Tesco
- Amazon