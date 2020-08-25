Trusted Reviews Awards 2020: All of our gaming nominees and how to vote

It’s been a brilliant year for gaming. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X now only a few of months away, developers from around the world have ensured that the current generation of consoles go out with a bang in 2020.

While we sadly won’t be able to include the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla given when our yearly awards show takes place, there’s still a plethora of excellent titles that have fallen into our laps over the past 12 months, all of which we’ll be celebrating in the coming weeks and months.

This year, we’ve split our awards into a number of different categories, covering all of the major platforms alongside a couple of other things such as esports and independent efforts. We’ve compiled all of them below.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best PS4 Game

Sony’s exclusive library continues to impress, with the PS4 featuring a number of excellent games this year, all of which could be considered a worthwhile swansong for the platform. We’ve compiled all of our nominees below:

The Last of Us 2

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Nioh 2

Dreams

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Xbox Game

If we’re being brutally honest, Microsoft’s slate of exclusive blockbusters is still lacking, but its platform still remains the best place to experience third-party titles in terms of visual performance. There have also been a few hidden gems, which you can find in our list of nominations:

Grounded

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Doom Eternal

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Nintendo Switch Game

The Nintendo Switch has had an incredible year, hosting a number of modern classics and returning greats alongside a handful of other efforts you can only find on the beloved portable machine.

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore

Ring Fit Adventure

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best PC Game

If you’re a sucker for the best visuals and performance, PC remains the very best place to play. It also had a number of stellar exclusives this year, many of which have pushed the medium forward in some truly fascinating ways.

Death Stranding

Half-Life Alyx

Disco Elysium

Valorant

Gears Tactics

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Indie Game

Indies are often where some of the medium’s most creative ideas are housed, pushing some fantastic ideas that slowly but surely bleed into the mainstream. This has happened a number of times this past year, and we’re celebrating five of those classics below.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Disco Elysium

Untitled Goose Game

Kentucky Route Zero

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Gaming Store

You can purchase your digital games from a number of different storefronts nowadays, all of which offer a distinct range of features, discounts and freebies worth considering. The battleground has grown much larger this year, so it’s time to nail down who is best.

Epic Games Store

Steam

PlayStation Store

Green Man Gaming

Nintendo eShop

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best esports Game

While the major competitors in the competitive gaming scene remain largely unchanged, a couple of new big players have emerged, showing that perhaps the landscape isn’t as solidified as we might think. Here are our picks for the top 5 esports games of 2020.

Overwatch

League of Legends

PUBG

Valorant

Fortnite

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Controller

A handful of new controllers have appeared in the past twelve months, which can be used across traditional consoles, PC and even streaming services. We’ve compiled all of our nominees below, but there can only be one victor:

Xbox Elite Controller 2

Google Stadia Controller

Razer Kishi

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Streaming Service

Video game streaming is becoming more and more commonplace, with a number of new competitors emerging throughout the past year to try and become the market leaders in a field. Nobody has perfected it yet, but it’s worth highlighting some of the best.

Google Stadia

Project xCloud

GeForce Now

PlayStation Now

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Game of the Year

This is the biggest honour of them all, and it was genuinely difficult compiling a selection of games while leaving out so many other brilliant experiences.

Persona 5 Royal

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us 2

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

