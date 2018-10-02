Trusted Reviews Awards 2018: All the year’s best tech revealed

Trusted Reviews Awards 2018: All the year’s best tech and gadgets revealed

It’s that time of the year. After much deliberation, we’re pleased to announce the winners of the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018. Below is a list of all the Best Product winners, which make up the shortlists for the Best in Category awards that will be announced in November.

Technology rarely stands still and 2018 has been no exception.

We’ve been treated to a dizzying array of exciting new products, so whether you’re a smartphone fiend, TV buff, audiophile, gamer, or any other kind of geek, you’ve never been so spoilt for choice when it comes to gadgets. But with so many to choose from, it can be intimidating trying to separate the best from the rest.

That’s why every year, we hold the Trusted Reviews Awards – to celebrate the technology, products and innovations that stand out from the crowd. We’re doing things a little differently this year and announcing some winners now, but there will be more winners at our awards bash taking place on Thursday, November 8, in the vibrant surroundings of London’s Soho. That’s where we’ll announce the Best in Category winners.

Having tested more than 1000 products over the past 12 months, these are our esteemed Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 winners.

Trusted Reviews Awards: Phones of the Year 2018

It’s been another blockbuster year for smartphones and our winners reflect the impressive breadth of the market at the moment. Whatever you’re after and whatever your budget, there’s a phone that’s right for you.

Our four winners, though, represent the best of the best in 2018 and combine to:

Moto G6 – Phone of the Year Under £250

Google Pixel 2 – Camera Phone of the Year

OnePlus 6 – Phone of the Year Under £500

Huawei P20 Pro – Flagship Phone of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: TVs of the Year 2018

TVs went from strength to strength in 2018, with 4K continuing to assert its place in the mainstream and 8K finally graduating from the testing lab to the shelf.

Here are our picks for the top TVs this year:

Philips 6753 – TV of the Year Under £500

Panasonic FZ952 – TV of the Year for Films

Samsung Q9FN – TV of the Year for Games

Sony XF90 – TV of the Year Under £1000

Philips OLED 903 – TV Design of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: Wearables of the Year 2018

Wearables have well and truly taken off, and the pedigree of this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards winners reflect the meteoric rise of this still-young product category.

Apple Watch Series 4 – Smartwatch of the Year

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus – Fitness Tracker of the Year

Fossil Q Explorist HR – Fashion Tech of the Year

Withings Steel HR Sport – Hybrid Watch of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: Tablets of the Year 2018

In the market for a new tablet? Now’s a great time to upgrade, as there’s never been better quality – or better value – slates than you’ll find in 2018. Our winners are the cream of the crop and simply brilliant at what they do.

Trusted Reviews Awards: Headphones of the Year 2018

It’s a common dilemma: so many headphones to choose from, so little time. Fortunately, only the very best headphones can call themselves Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 winners. Whether it’s in-ear, over-ear, or sporty headphones you’re after, look no further than these five exceptional pairs.

Brainwavz B400 – In-ear Headphones of the Year

Sennheiser HD 660S – Over-ear Headphones of the Year

Sony WH-1000XM3 – Wireless Headphones of the Year

Sony WH-1000XM3 – Noise-cancelling Headphones of the Year

Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 – Sports Headphones of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: Games of the Year 2018

Gaming is its own beast – and it’s one we absolutely love. Whether you’re a proud PS4 Pro owner, Xbox One X fanatic, Nintendo Switch fancier, or diehard PC gamer, we’ll be celebrating the very best your chosen platform has to offer this November.

You simply can’t go wrong with any of these awesome titles.

Trusted Reviews Awards: Smart Home Products of the Year 2018

Smart home products have gone from strength to strength this year, whether you’re after a smart speaker or intelligent security system there are some great products to choose from and these are our picks.

Sonos One – Smart Speaker of the Year

Nest Hello – Smart Security Product of the Year

Neato Botvac D7 Connected – Robot Vacuum Cleaner of the Year

LIFX Beam – Smart Lighting System of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: Small Home Products of the Year 2018

Home tech has been getting better and better and it doesn’t matter if you want a nimble stick vac or a super smoothie maker, these are some of the best small home products you can get.

Omega MMV702 MegaMouth Juicer – Juicer of the Year

Karcher SC5 easyFix Premium – Steam Cleaner of the Year

Nespresso Vertuo Plus – Coffee Machine of the Year

Panasonic SD-ZX2522 – Breadmaker of the Year

Ninja 1000W Multi-Serve Touchscreen Blender CT610UK – Blender of the Year

KitchenAid Classic 2.1L Food Processor – Food Processor of the Year

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute – Cordless Vacuum of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: Cameras of the Year 2018

Smartphone cameras are improving rapidly, but there’s still no beating a dedicated camera. Whether you’re a casual shooter looking out for something portable and budget-friendly, or you’re in the market for the best DSLR money can buy, look no further than our five favourites from 2018.

Trusted Reviews Awards: Video Products of the Year 2018

It’s never been easier to create your own video content, but that means standing out from the crowd is probably tougher than it’s ever been. Our three favourite video products of 2018 can help you do just that, no matter what kind of footage you’re looking to capture.

Trusted Reviews Awards: PC Components of the Year 2018

If you’re a PC builder then you’ve never had it better. Competition is as stiff as it’s ever been and that means great products and great value. Here are our top components of the year.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti − Graphics Card of the Year

Samsung 970 − Hard Drive of the Year

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X − CPU of the Year

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 − Value CPU of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: PC Products of the Year 2018

Whether you want a top-notch gaming PC, a wallet-friendly Chromebook or a sleek 2-in-1 laptop, you’ve been spoilt for choice this year. Here are some of the best products in the computing category.

Razer Blade 15 − Gaming PC of the Year

Dell XPS 13 − Ultrabook of the Year

Acer Chromebook R13 − Chromebook of the Year

Acer Swift 5 − Value PC of the Year

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 − Hybrid PC of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: Gaming Accessories of the Year 2018

Gaming is going from strength to strength and whether you love mashing a keyboard on a PC or smashing a controller on a console we all like to have the best experience possible. These winning products help provide just that.

Logitech G903 − Gaming Mouse of the Year

Roccat Vulcan Aimo − Gaming Keyboard of the Year

SteelSeries Arctis 7 − Gaming Headset of the Year

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ − Gaming Monitor of the Year

Razer Nomo Chroma − PC Speaker of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: Home Audio Products of the Year 2018

We’re going through something of a Golden Age for home audio products at the moment. The demand for features like wireless and smart functionality in particular are soaring, but audio quality remains the number one priority.

Simply put, competition in this category has never been as fierce as it is right now, and you won’t be disappointed with any of our top picks below.

Sonos Beam − Smart Speaker of the Year

Q Acoustics 3020i − Hi-Fi Speaker of the Year

HEOS bar − Soundbar of the Year

Ruark MRx − Home Wireless Speaker of the Year

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 − Portable Wireless Speaker of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards: Large Home Products of the Year 2018

Large home products might not be the most glamorous of devices, but they’re the beating heart of most people’s homes, and our favourites from 2018 are simply excellent.

Whirlpool SW8 AM2C XARL/Whirlpool UW8 F2C XLSB UK − Fridge/Freezer of the Year

Samsung WW80M645OPW − Washing Machine of the Year

Vorwerk Kobold VK200 − Upright or Cylinder Vacuum of the Year

Now, let’s get on to our full Trusted Reviews Awards winners and best in category shortlists!

Trusted Reviews Awards 2018: All the best product winners and best in category shortlists

Here are all our best product winners for the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018. Who will take home the coveted ‘Best in Category’ gongs on the night itself? And what about the ultimate prize, the Trusted Reviews Product of the Year 2018?

We’ll have to wait until November to find out!

Miscellaneous Best Products of the Year: Winners (no ‘Best in Category’ shortlist)

As we expand the range of products we review at Trusted Reviews, so we should reward the best products in categories that don’t fit in all our traditional site sections. Below are the winning products that don’t fit in the above categories, but are brilliant nonetheless.

AOC Q2790PQU – Monitor of the Year

Netgear Nighthawk XR500 Pro – Router of the Year

Netgear Orbi (RBK20) – Wireless Extender of the Year

Mio MiVue 792 WIFI Pro – Dashcam of the Year

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 DI III RXD – Lens of the Year

Manfrotto Pro Light FastTrack-8 sling – Camera Bag of the Year

DJI Ronin-S – Camera Accessory of the Year

Anker Powercore Speed PD – Power Pack of the Year

Husqvarna LC 347VLi – Lawnmower of the Year

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 – Electric Toothbrush of the Year

Trusted Reviews People’s Choice Awards: The shortlist

