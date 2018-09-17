Best Tablet 2018: Which iOS, Android or Windows tablet should you buy?

Best Tablet 2018: Top iOS, Android and Windows slates

If you’re looking to upgrade your old tablet or enter the market for the first time then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up some of the best tablets you should buy right now, ranging from iPads to Android tablets.

Android’s come on leaps and bounds since it first arrived on tablets, but at the moment the market is still firmly controlled by Apple. If you’re after a top-end tablet for work and play, the iPad Pro 10.5 is the best overall tablet currently available. If you’re on a budget and just need something for basic Netflix binging, or gaming, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch is the best-value option.

We should also be seeing an updated iPad from Apple before the year is out. Rumours are that Apple will unveil a new iPad Pro (2018) in two screen variations with USB-C replacing Lightning as the main method of data-transfer and charging.

The best Android tablet currently is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. It has a fantastic screen, included S-Pen and some nice software features you don’t see on Android slates.

best overall tablet Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB Wi-Fi The iPad Pro is our best overall tablet. While it's not cheap, it delivers the best screen, best camera and best performance. It's also the best choice for creatives and those wanting to be productive while on the move. £579.00

How we test tablets

We get one of our expert reviewers to use it as their primary tablet for at least a week to see how it handles real-world use before giving it a final score. On bigger devices we also run long-term reviews where the reviewer will keep using it and updating our review with any new issues they encounter. Every tablet we use is run through a series of synthetic benchmarks to gauge its performance. We then test its battery by looping a locally stored video until it dies.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Pros:

Amazing HDR AMOLED display

Slim and light

Impressive S Pen included

Cons:

Dex software can be buggy

Glass back is a fingerprint magnet

Would like more RAM

Samsung’s latest high-end tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, is good, it’s even great in some areas, but there are still some lingering software issues that seem to bug all Android tablets. The new Dex mode gives you a laptop-style UI and this is a big improvement over the regular Android homescreen. Still, apps lack proper support and it just needs a bit more tightening up.

Still, this tablet is great for media thanks to the 10.5-inch HDR display and impressive battery life. It also comes with an S-Pen in the box, which is accurate and easy to write and draw with.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5

Pros:

Amazing display

Extremely powerful

Promise of iOS 11

Works brilliantly with Pencil

Cons:

Big price jump from previous iPad Pro models

Expensive peripherals

No fast charger in the box

Is a regular iPad too small for you? Then consider the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, also known as the iPad Pro 2. It’s not cheap, but it does have the best screen, best camera and best performance ever seen on a tablet. It’s rather expensive if you want something just for Netflix binges and web browsing, this might be overkill. But if you want something designed for creativity and productivity on the move, this might be spot on.

It’s a slightly more sensible follow-up to the original 12.9-inch Pad Pro, which was somewhere between an iPad, a MacBook and the Surface Pro. If the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 is still too much tablet for you, it’s worth also looking out for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

Buy now: Apple iPad Pro 10.5 for £579 / $619 from Amazon

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

Pros:

Bright, sharp screen

Good size for Nexus 7 lovers

Android 8

Cons:

Doesn’t stream HD content from Netflix

No headphone jack

Pre-installed junk

There’s been a distinct lack of good Android tablets recently, especially those with smaller screens. One of the best choices if you are looking for one of these is Huawei’s latest MediaPad 8.4.

The 8.4-inch 2K display is really nice: bright, vivid and great for watching films on. One issue is that there isn’t the right support for apps like Netflix and Prime Video to play HD video, so you’re stuck with rather crummy SD versions instead.

There’s also no headphone jack – a trend with phones, but not so much with tablets – so you’ll be forced to use the included headphone dongle or invest in a pair of Bluetooth cans.

iPad 9.7-inch 2018

Pros:

Great value

Slim and light, yet powerful

Apple Pencil compatible

iOS is the best tablet operating system

Cons:

Reflective screen

Average rear-facing camera

The cheapest iPad currently for sale, the iPad 9.7-inch 2018 is the perfect mixture of price and performance. It’s not the laptop replacement the iPad Pro wants to be, but it has an excellent screen and enough grunt to easily handle any app or game on the App Store.

The battery is big enough to last 11-hours on a charge and it benefits from the improved split-screen features in iOS 11.

Buy now: iPad 9.7 for £319 / $435 from Apple

Microsoft Surface Go

Pros:

Windows 10 gives users lots of freedom

Extremely portable

Kickstand offers versatility

Cons:

Pricey considering type cover isn’t bundled in

Low-powered performance

Dated design

Not a huge fan of Android or iOS? The Surface Go is a solid alternative that boasts Windows 10 in S mode instead, giving users oodles more freedom for downloads and customisation. Students and office workers will likely find it hugely beneficial to have the option of Microsoft Office too, so you can stuff your tablet full of spreadsheets and documents.

The kick-out stand turns the Go into an ultra-versatile machine, making it easier to watch Netflix at your desk or hammer away at the keyboard. However, the fact that the type cover isn’t bundled in the box is pretty disappointing given the already steep price.

So while the Surface Go doesn’t have the performance, display or even the price to rival the 9.7-inch iPad, it’s still a great alternative if you’re looking for a versatile workaholic machine and are happy to buy all of Microsoft’s separate accessories.

Huawei MediaPad M3

Pros:

Hi-res display

Impressive audio

Sleek design

Cons:

Odd performance niggles

Ugly software

Very reflective display

Huawei’s latest mini tablet, the MediaPad M3, might be a pricey piece of kit, but it does what it sets out to do very well. The 8.4-inch 3560 x 1600 resolution display is great, while the plentiful internal combination of the Kirin 950 and 4GB RAM make it snappy and quick to use. The media experience is improved further by the great-sounding speakers.

It looks good too, with a sturdy metal and glass body that certainly has a similar look to the brand’s flagship P9 smartphone. It has similar issues to that phone too, notably the dodgy EMUI software that Huawei keeps loading on top of Android 6.0.1. It’s slow, ugly and slightly buggy and just not as good as competing skins.

32GB of internal storage comes as standard (along with a microSD card slot) and there’s a decent 8MP camera on both the front and back. As with any tablet camera, we’d probably avoid using it as your main snapper.

Buy now: Huawei MediaPad M3 for £159.99 / $189 from Amazon

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

Pros:

Decent display

Good battery

Cons:

Old version of Android

Far from durable

If you’re on the hunt for a larger tablet that’s a lot more affordable than Samsung’s offering then this is a good pick. The Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus has a nice screen, powerful speakers and a build that isn’t simply an iPad rip-off.

The metal and glass looks good, though we doubt it’d stand up to repeat drops, and there’s all the mod-cons like a USB-C port for charging. Lenovo has tinkered with the software to make it slightly more tablet friendly too, something that’s missing in the regular version of Android. It’s a shame then that the actual version of Android is older than we’d like.

There’s enough power inside to get the job done, 4GB RAM and expandable storage. Battery life is good too.

Those are our top picks of the best tablets. If you want to know more about what to look out for when buying a tablet then read on.

Tablet buying guide

When picking a tablet there are a few key questions you should ask. The biggest are which operating system is right for you and what do you need it for?

Tablet operating systems

You can currently get tablets running a variety of different operating systems. The two biggest are iOS and Android. Some people would also list Windows, which runs on top end devices including the Samsung Galaxy Book and Microsoft Surface Pro, but given their emphasis on being used with an attachable keyboard we classify these as convertibles and list them in our separate best laptops guide.

In general we find iOS is more suited to tablets as Apple has put significantly more investment optimising it for larger screens. Android is still very good, but issues generally arise when companies add custom skins to the OS, which usually cause annoying bugs, needlessly rework the UI and delay how quickly the devices can receive software updates.

If you are firmly embedded in either Google’s software ecosystem you should still consider an Android tablet though as many are significantly cheaper than Apple iPads and generally remain fine for basic things, like web browsing and video streaming.

What do you need a tablet for?

Before you buy a tablet, you should always consider your specific needs. There’s no point shelling out oodles of cash for a top end tablet with a digital stylus if you just want something to watch TV on, or use to distract the kids during long journeys. The extra investment is only really worth it if you’re a designer or plan to use it for work / school. If you just want something to read on you’d also do well to avoid tablets entirely and invest in an e-reader.