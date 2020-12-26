If you’re after the best smart home deal around this Boxing Day, then you’ve found it. You can get yours hands on the small yet powerful Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for just £19.99 via Currys PC World’s eBay store.

Typically costing £49.99, this is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen the smart speaker drop to, making it a great place to start if you plan on building a proper smart home system in 2021.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for just £19.99 (was £49.99)

Unlike most smart speakers, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential shows you the time right there and then, without the need to ask for it. For this reason, the device is best used as a bed-side alarm clock, with the ability to set musical alarms to your favourite tunes with ease.

Packing Google Assistant, the Smart Clock Essential comes with all the usual tricks of a smart speaker, as you can connect the device to other smart home systems such as Philips Hue lighting and Hive smart thermostats, letting you control either with just the sound of your voice.

The experience gets even better if you have multiple Google Assistant speakers, as you can sync them up to play music, giving you a genuine multi-room sound experience as you move about your home.

Weighing just 240 grams, the Smart Clock Essential is one of the most unobtrusive smart speakers you can get, and the fabric covering allows it to blend in seamlessly with most home decors.

As an additional bonus however, the device also has a USB port for charging your phone, tablet or smartwatch nearby, and there’s even a night light built in for when you’re not quite ready to turn in.

For the amount of things that can be done with the smart speaker, £19.99 is an absolute bargain for the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, and is certainly one of the best deals we’ve come across in the Boxing Day sale.

