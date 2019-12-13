Best Tech Stocking Fillers 2019: Cheap gadgets for men, women and kids

Time is rapidly running out to complete the present buying sprint, with the last minute Christmas shopping chaos undoubtably about to ensue, as shoppers flock online to find those perfect gifts for loved ones. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of our top picks for gadgets that would make a great stocking filler.

There’s no point wasting money on tat they won’t really love, which is often what happens when it comes to filling those Christmas stockings. But we’ve found some great bits of tech that are sure to put a smile on your recipient’s face and, more importantly, that they’ll enjoy for years to come.

Cheap gadgets to buy for men, women and kids this Christmas

Whether you’re shopping for your dad, brother, sister-in-law or niece, there is a real handful of gadgets below that will make great gifts for a number of your relations, including fitness trackers, speakers and other great tech accessories.

Tech stocking fillers for under £30

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 is a great value fitness tracker. We awarded it four a half stars in our review, thanks to the fact it has all the features you would want and need from your wearable.

It boasts a flashy AMOLED 0.95-inch touchscreen display that you can smoothly flick through, taking you from watch face to incoming notifications and activity tracking. With a heart rate monitor and water resistance up to 5ATM, the Honor Band 5 also has an impressive 14 day battery life.

Tile Mate (2020)

This may be the perfect gift for dad – because there’s just something about dads and their penchant for misplacing possessions. The Tile Mate will fix all his problems, able to attach this tiny square device to the likes of your keys, bag or other easily lost items and locate it with the help of your phone. Connecting to your smartphone, you can then effectively ring the item its attached to with a range of up to 200 metres with the latest Tile Mate, the more affordable of the Tile range.

You can also delight in reverse finding. Lost your phone? It happens. Press the button on the Tile Mate and it’ll call your phone to help you better unearth it from down the side of the sofa. Seeing vast improvements from its predecessors, the Tile Mate now also comes with a replaceable battery. We liked it so much we gave it four and a half star in our review.

Clip-On Smartphone Lens Kit

Can’t afford to slip a pricey DSLR under the Christmas tree this year? Here’s the next best thing – well, sort of. Smartphone lens kits allow you to play around with different lenses that easily clip on and slip over the lens of your phone camera. There are lots of them there, with the below offering three different options.

For up close, detailed shots shoot with the 20x macro lens, squeeze more into the shot with the 0.36x wide angle lens, or get groovy, distorted snaps with a 180-degree fish-eye lens.

Google Home Mini

When it comes to AI assistance, Google Assistant is up there with the best, and this nifty little speaker means you can bring all the fun of it to your household without spending a fortune. The more affordable variant of Google’s smart speaker range, the Google Home Mini, goes far beyond simply playing music – though you can ask Google to do that, too.

Able to help run your household, Google can organise your to-do list with reminders, assisting you in getting a good nights sleep with its sleep schedule feature, as well as fetching interesting facts, the weather report, recipes and creating voice commands so you can control your other smart home devices.

Tech stocking fillers for under £50

Garmin Vivofit Jr 2

Looking to keep the kids active? Garmin is making it fun with their range of wearables designed specifically with children in mind, from cool incentives to a variety of fun designs incorporating some of their favourite film characters. With designs featuring characters from the likes of Frozen 2, Disney Princesses, Marvel and Star Wars, children are going to want to put these on immediately and never take them off.

The tracker lets you monitor how active your child is throughout the day, as well as promoting health and wellness with children able to work towards at least 60-minutes of exercise a day with the reward of Garmin’s fun companion app for them to play on as a reward.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

When it comes to Nintendo Switch games, it doesn’t get much better than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a fun-filled game to have in their Christmas stocking this year with the potential for the whole family to get involved post-Turkey. Battle it out in the Grand Prix with 48 different courses to whizz around and 42 possible characters to choose from.

You can also enjoy the revived Battle gameplay mode, which allows you to truly go off-course and quite literally battle it out to be the last vehicle standing. A Nintendo Switch essential, it is of the utmost importance Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features in your Nintendo Switch game collection.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Whether you opt for 4K or the more standard Fire TV Stick, this is Amazon’s answer to evolving your TV into one with smart capabilities, allowing you to access an easy-to-use interface that brings a ton of on demand streaming services straight to your TV, all piled into one place. From Amazon’s own streaming service, Prime Video, to the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Plug straight into the back of your TV or into the wall if easier, connect to a strong Wi-Fi connection and browse a range of fantastic online content. You can even use the Fire TV Stick to utilise other smart home gadgets, including pulling up live video feeds with Ring cameras, controlling Philips Hue lights and more.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Speaker

Looking for a wireless Bluetooth speaker that can pack a punch with sound and also provide great portability? The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is a great shout with its sheer strength, taking the rough with the tumble and also producing an excellent sound that has the potential to be buildable with Ultimate Ears’ dual-speaker system.

Waterproof and with a durable design that is easy to clean, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is designed so it can float and be taken just about anywhere you venture to with shockproof capabilities to boot. Packing a 10-hour battery life, the party need never stop. It also goes without saying it can play a Christmas jingle or two, too.

