How to watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special on TV and online

Oh my Christ, it’s what we’ve all been waiting nine long years for. Finally returning to Barry Island, Ruth Jones and James Corden are finally giving the people what they want with another long awaited Christmas Special of Gavin and Stacey.

What’s occurin’? Well, the whole Shipman family, along with the West’s and Nessa Jenkins herself are back in, let’s be honest, the most exciting Christmas Special to hit our screens since the last Gavin and Stacey festive episode back in 2008. Joining Gavin, Stacey, Smithy and Nessa, the ridiculous antics of Pamela, Mick, Gwen and, of course, Bryn are sure to be just as raucous as ever. Tidy.

What time and channel is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special on TV?

Put it in your calendars, highlight your TV guides (if your mum still purchases one every year at Christmas) and make sure your behind is firmly planted into the sofa at 8:30pm with your TV flicked onto BBC One on Christmas Day for the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

How to stream the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special online

Want to catch up on the three series so far, or will be simply too busy tucking into seconds to watch on Christmas Day? Well, as a part of its extensive library of boxsets, BBC iPlayer has reinstated all three series of Gavin and Stacey to its catalogue including the first Christmas Special masterpiece to come from the writing duo.

We imagine, then, you’ll be able to find the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special immediately after it airs live on BBC One, with the option to also watch live on your other devices with BBC iPlayer’s ‘Watch Live’ feature.

If you’re playing catch-up, you can also oddly find the second and third series of Gavin and Stacey available to stream on Netflix, though we imagine BBC will be keeping a tight grip on the brand new Christmas Special and not lending it out to other streaming services for a little while.

Concerned you’ll be unable to access BBC iPlayer during or after the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special airs? You could always consider using a VPN, ideal for those spending Christmas abroad this year.

Access all UK content by utilising a VPN. The tool hides the location you’re browsing from and encrypts it, allowing you to appear as if you’re using your device from the UK. This means you’ll be able to watch Gavin and Stacey live or play catch up with BBC iPlayer’s on demand streaming services. Find our top streaming VPN picks below:

What happened in the last series of Gavin and Stacey? Catch up on the series so far

The last time we holidayed in Barry Island, it was all popping off. Nessa was about to say ‘I do’ to Dave, only for the ceremony to be interrupted by Smithy, baby daddy to their child Neil. Our other couple, and the comedy’s namesake, Gavin and Stacey, had been losing hope trying for a baby only to find out Stacey had finally fallen pregnant. In the final scene, set six months after the wedding, we glimpse a heavily pregnant Stacey, whilst Smithy seems to have moved to Barry to be closer to his child… and maybe Nessa?

