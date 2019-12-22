How to watch Die Hard this Christmas on TV and online – Is Die Hard a Christmas Film?

It’s the cinema debate that resurfaces every year and one of Google’s most searched queries: Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

It takes place at Christmas, but it’s not exactly laden with tinsel. Whether or not you think it is seasonal, it’s certainly worth watching. Here’s how you can watch Die Hard on TV or online over the holiday period.

The 1988 film has become a classic of the action genre, Bruce Willis coined a memorable catchphrase: “Yippee-ki-yay mother******” and Alan Rickman was a fantastic villain. So, if you’re fed up of the sound of jingling bells and festive cheer on the TV, Die Hard could replace that with machine-gun fire, explosions and profanity. What’s not to like?

When is Die Hard on TV?

John McClane will once again be gracing our TV screens this Christmas – but only if you’re a Sky customer. Sky Cinema is playing Die Hard exclusively throughout December, with Now TV giving you access to all the action at Nakatomi Towers on demand.

Not a Sky or Now TV customer? Now is the perfect time to become one!

Where to stream Die Hard – Is Die Hard on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Die Hard isn’t available on Netflix. However, you can rent a digital HD copy via Amazon Prime Video for £3.49, or buy one for £4.99.

Buy or rent a digital copy of Die Hard this Christmas Die Hard (1988) Is Die Hard a Christmas film? Maybe? Probably? It's up to you. But if you want to watch it you can get a digital copy from Amazon now.

What is Die Hard about?

Bruce Willis plays NYPD detective, John McClane and it remains one of his most famous roles to date. His opposite number, Hans Gruber, is a sinister terrorist played by the late, great Alan Rickman.

It’s very, very 80’s, but no less enjoyable for it. Unlike some 80’s action films Die Hard has actually aged reasonably well.

McLane’s wife, and all the other employees of the Nakatomi Corporation, are taken hostage when Gruber’s band of armed terrorists takes over Nakatomi Tower.

John McClane works to singlehandedly pick off the terrorists one by one, to save his wife and the other employees. When the police arrive, the FBI are no help at all, but LAPD officer assists McClane from outside the tower. It’s an ode to the hard working cops getting one over on the guys in suits.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…