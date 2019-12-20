Christmas is well and truly all around us, which means its about time we put our feet up, get a plate of mince pies and a glass of mulled wine in front of us and sit down to watch Love Actually.

What time is Love Actually on TV?

Love Actually has already frequented our TVs this festive season, but fear not! More showings are on the way, dotted across the Christmas holidays to ensure you get your fill. ITV2 is taking one for the team with a few sporadic sprinklings of Christmas magic. First stop is 10:05pm on December 22nd.

Because Boxing Day (December 26th) is like Christmas Days’ second coming (that’s how it works, right?), ITV2 will also be playing Love Actually at 1:55pm and 3pm.

If that wasn’t enough, you can also catch some post-Christmas festivities with its final showing on ITV on December 27th at 10:10pm.

How to watch Love Actually online

It looks like Prime Video has stole Christmas from Netflix this year with the Amazon streaming service now the one to hop over to if you want to watch Love Actually on demand.

Yes, whilst Netflix played host to the Richard Curtis essential this time last year, in pursuit of pushing their own festive commodities, Prime Video has swooped in to take it for themselves.

If you’re already in the possession of an Amazon Prime membership, you’ll have free rein of its Prime Video catalogue, including Love Actually. If not, new accounts to Prime can enjoy a 30-day free trial, meaning you’ll get access to its range of festive films for a month, taking you well into 2020.

Worried you won’t be able to catch one of the many Love Actually showings because you won’t be in the country? There are a ton of VPNs out there to help those UK viewers out of the country.

Encrypting your location so it appears as though you’re browsing from another destination, this allows you to view UK content whilst abroad without any problems, including ITV Hub’s ‘Watch Live’ feature on desktop and through their smartphone and tablet app.

For the best VPNs for streaming, the below are our top picks, or you can find out further information in our best VPNs 2019 guide.

What is Love Actually about?

Bringing together a star-studded cast, including Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Bill Nighy, Love Actually depicts the complicated, sometimes overlapping lives of eight couples around the festive period, all navigating different milestones and issues within their respective relationships. From bereavement to affairs, the sometimes never-ending journey to finding love in the first place, career obstacles and more, Love Actually is one to likely resonate with all, bringing with it the usual flare of humour and goodwill expected of a family festive classic.

