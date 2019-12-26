Argos has dropped the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones to the lowest price you’ll nab them for this Boxing Day, now selling for just £214.99.

Unless you’ve got a vendetta against dark blue, purchasing the fantastic Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones in their Midnight Blue iteration is likely the cheapest way you’ll be able to get a hold of them in the Boxing Day sales this year.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Bluetooth Headphones-Midnight Blue The only difference is colour when it comes to this competitive price, making this the lowest price you can pick up the fantastic Bose QC 35 II headphones. Don't be fooled, these RRP at £329.95.

Don’t be fooled by Argos’ misleading marketing, either. Although their RRP is listed as £232, you’ll actually save a grand total of £114.96 (rather than a measly £18) on their original review price of £329.95, making this a real steal.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are up there with some of the best over-ears out there, second only to the Sony WH-1000XM3s. An incredible pair of cans that boast comfort as well as impressive audio quality, we awarded the Bose QC35IIs a 9 out of 10 rating.

Tech packed, one of the standout features, of course, is active noise cancellation with this latest mark of the Bose QC’s offering a variety of modes to ensure you’re hearing as little or as much outside noise as you want.

Able to alter within the app, you can switch between full, low or off, allowing you to be safe when walking out and about, listen out for train announcements, or flick to full, shutting out from the world outside and immersing yourself in impeccable sound.

On top of that, the Bose QC35II boats an impressive 20 hours battery life before need for a juice top-up, as well as voice controls through your preferred AI assistant, including Alexa and Google Assistant.

The clue is in the name, these wireless over-ear headphones are also incredibly comfortable. Anyone who has ever worn a pair of bulky headphones know the sheer weight as well as pressure on the ears can, over time, cause discomfort. However, made from lightweight plastic with sleek metal ear cap touches, the QC35IIs live up to their name.

Admittedly, Midnight Blue might not be your first choice of colour – typically consumers opt for black or silver options over the more jazzy flavours. That said, this navy Midnight Blue shade is sleek, inoffensive, and best of all, reduced to a ridiculously low price.

