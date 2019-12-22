If you’re lining up your Christmas watch-list there’s a good chance that this festive ‘80s classic will be on there.

The comedy-horror has legions of fans, thanks to its menacing yet rubbery antagonists and an irritatingly catchy score. But is it a Christmas film? Well it has snow, festive-coloured lights and a weirdly dark storyline featuring a dead Santa in a chimney – so we’re voting yes.

The film follows the story of a young man who is gifted an unusual pet for Christmas. When he fails to follow strict care and feeding instructions, he accidentally unleashes a horde of chaotic, green-coloured Gremlins on his little town, which he struggles to contain.

Here’s where you can watch it this Christmas, if you’re desperate for some Mogwaii versus Gremlin action.

What time and channel is Gremlins on TV?

ITV is showing the film on 23 December, from 10.45pm to just past midnight – so make sure you stay up late or hit record for then, or tune in to ITV Hub to watch it online.

You can acess all UK content by utilising a VPN. The tool hides the location you’re browsing from and encrypts it, allowing you to appear as if you’re using your device from the UK. This means you’ll be able to watch Gremlins on the ITV Hub, either live or on catch up. Find our top streaming VPN picks below:

How to watch Gremlins on Amazon Prime

Sadly the classic is not free-to-watch, but you can rent the film for just £3.49, or buy it for £7.99 – which means it’s yours to keep and re-watch endlessly.

How to watch Gremlins on Google Play

Google has matched Amazon’s price here, you can rent Gremlins for £3.49 or buy it for £7.99. There is actually a 4K version of the film, but unfortunately you’re stuck with a mere HD version of Gizmo’s adorable face if you buy through Google or Amazon.

How to watch Gremlins on YouTube

Another option if you don’t want to use either of the above is to watch the film through YouTube – again, rental price here is £3.49.

