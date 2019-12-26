Argos Boxing Day Sale – Cheap Toys, Tech and more

Best Argos Boxing Day Deals: Promising something for all the family, the Argos Boxing Day sale is full of toys and tech to please the masses, making for the perfect excuse to all start spending our Christmas money.
Couple of things left on your Christmas list you didn’t get that fancy treating yourself to? Boxing Day is the ideal time to pick up some excellent products at a reduced rate with Argos bringing the heat across what they do best: toys and tech.
Gone are the days of flicking through the Argos catalogue, circling items and earmarking corners of the pages for future reference. Now you can scroll through pages and pages of excellent prices online, and we’re making it even easier by highlighting the very best picks that are great value for your money right here.
TVs | Laptops | Headphones | Soundbars | Vacuum Cleaners
TV Deals: Best Argos Boxing Day 2019 4K TV Deals in the UK
There’s no time like the present to upgrade your TV and catch the last of the festive listings before they’re gone for another year. Find fantastic, highly rated 4K TVs with an abundance of smart capabilities in the sale below.
Best Argos TV Deals
Hisense 50 Inch H50B7300UK Smart 4K LED TV
Hisense 50 Inch H50B7300UK Smart 4K LED TV
Here’s a 50-inch 4K TV from a reputable brand for under £400. Bargain.
LG 65 Inch 65UM7510PLA Smart 4K HDR LED TV
LG 65 Inch 65UM7510PLA Smart 4K HDR LED TV
Capture your attention with both brilliant sound and picture, all tied together in the LG UM7510PLA 75" TV.
Samsung 55 Inch UE55RU7020 Smart 4K HDR LED TV
Samsung 55 Inch UE55RU7020 Smart 4K HDR LED TV
With True 4K Colour, enjoy a brilliant picture with this TV set-up bringing together all your favourite apps in one easy to use interface.
Laptop & Tablet Deals: Best Argos Boxing Day 2019 Computer Deals in the UK
Whether you want a laptop, tablet or hybrid of the two, there are plenty of offers available across the likes of Apple, HP, Microsoft and more.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6in i3 4GB 128GB Laptop - Black
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6in i3 4GB 128GB Laptop - Black
A powerful machine that offers everything you could need day to day. With its streamlined bezels, this IdeaPad offers a better display with Dolby Audio for an even better entertainment set-up, as well as a lightweight design for portability.
HP 15.6in Ryzen 3 4GB 1TB FHD Laptop - Blue
HP 15.6in Ryzen 3 4GB 1TB FHD Laptop - Blue
A great middle ground laptop, it boasts a long lasting battery and excellent performance with its AMD processor.
Headphone Deals: Best Argos Boxing Day 2019 Headphone Deals in the UK
With so much to choose from on the market these days, find wired, wireless and true-wireless headphones, as well as in-ear, over-ear and on-ear designs discounted in the Boxing Day sale.
Best Argos Headphone Deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
A great addition to your Apple ecosystem, pairing is seamless with your iPhone, offering great quality sound with its beamforming microphones for reducing background noise when taking calls. Connectivity is even quicker and the wireless connection remains even more stable.
Sony WF-1000XM3 True - Wireless Headphones - Black
Sony WF-1000XM3 True - Wireless Headphones - Black
Admittedly you can buy the pioneering noise cancelling Sony true wireless headphones cheaper over on Amazon, but if you just can't wait and want to get your hands on them today, use Argos' click and collect offer.
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Bluetooth Headphones-Midnight Blue
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Bluetooth Headphones-Midnight Blue
The only difference is colour when it comes to this competitive price, making this the lowest price you can pick up the fantastic Bose QC 35 II headphones. Don't be fooled, these RRP at £329.95.
Soundbar Deals: Best Argos Boxing Day 2019 Audio Deals in the UK
Elevate your sound within your entertainment set-up and find discreet, affordable soundbars that deliver an impressive soundscape across the board.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
LG SK1D 100W All In One Bluetooth Sound Bar
LG SK1D 100W All In One Bluetooth Sound Bar
You won’t find many cheaper soundbars than this from such a reputable brand, featuring Dolby sound technology, DTS and Bluetooth.
Philips HTL1510B/05 140W 2.1Ch Wireless Sound Bar
Philips HTL1510B/05 140W 2.1Ch Wireless Sound Bar
A well-priced and punchy 2.1 soundbar with a wireless sub and virtual surround sound.
Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Best Argos Boxing Day 2019 Floorcare Deals in the UK
There are some squeaky clean deals to be had across Dyson, Shark, Gtech and Vax for corded and cordless models.
Best Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Gtech 1-03-209 HyLite Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Gtech 1-03-209 HyLite Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
If you're looking for something lightweight, the Gtech HyLite is a great choice. Ideal for smaller households, it can even breakdown into shoebox style if you're limited by space.
Vax VBT3ASV1 Blade 2 Max Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Vax VBT3ASV1 Blade 2 Max Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Vax is known to be both powerful but pertaining to that more affordable price range. Pick up this cordless model and reap the benefits of its more flexible model.
Shark DuoClean TruePet 2 Battery Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shark DuoClean TruePet 2 Battery Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This vacuum is a corker of a cleaner for any pet owner. This Shark model comes with a specially designed pet power brush.
Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Ideal for pet owners, this direct-drive cleaner works perfectly across both carpet and hard floorings. Boasting a whopping 40 minute running time, too, you can well and truly get the job done.
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.