Hoping to stock up on Philips Hue Bulbs? Well now’s the time to do it, thanks to price drops of up to 50% for today only in Amazon’s Boxing Day Sale.

Let’s be honest, as great as Philips Hue bulbs are, they can cost a small fortune if you’re unlucky enough to require replacements outside of designated sales events. Speaking from experience, you don’t want to be caught out, which is why Amazon’s one-day only savings should not be missed.

Philips Hue Boxing Day Sale Philips Hue Bulbs – 3 Packs Amazon has discounted a whole host of Philips Hue Smart Bulb 3-Packs, ranging from Bayonet Caps to Small Edison Screws. Be aware however, this deal is only available for one-day only.

Of course, the deal’s limited shelf life isn’t the only issue to contend with, as you might see some of the bulbs in question go out of stock before the end of the day. We’ve seen it happen before, so if you want to be in with the crowd, don’t dilly-dally.

If you don’t already have a Philips Hue set-up in your home, then you’ll first need to pick up a Philips Hue Bridge – without it, there’s no way for the bulbs to connect to your router and any smart speakers you might have.

Alternatively, if you’re currently scratching your head, wondering what on earth a ‘Philips Hue’ could be, then allow me to fill in the blanks. A proud product of 21st century home design, Philips Hue smart bulbs not only offer a whole host of colours to suit your mood at any given time, but they can also be controlled by your voice (or via your smartphone, if that suits you better).

What’s more, because they run on LED technology, Philips Hue bulbs are more energy efficient than your standard bulbs. A great bump for your wallet and for the environment – what’s not to love?

Philips Hue Boxing Day Sale Philips Hue Bulbs – 3 Packs Amazon has discounted a whole host of Philips Hue Smart Bulb 3-Packs, ranging from Bayonet Caps to Small Edison Screws. Be aware however, this deal is only available for one-day only.

The clock may be ticking down on this cracking Philips Hue offer, but there’s a still a chance for you to nab some spare bulbs at a seriously discounted price this Boxing Day.

For amazing more offers this Boxing Day, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…