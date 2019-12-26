John Lewis Boxing Day Sale – Huge Price Drops Now Available

Best John Lewis Boxing Day Deals: Looking to pick up a bargain this Boxing Day and blow all your Christmas money in one go? John Lewis has a variety of offers across some of the top brands including Apple, Sonos and Samsung.

When it comes to premium goods with a fantastic warranty, John Lewis is the place to go for that added layer of reassurance when making an expensive gadget purchase. Thankfully, with the Boxing Day sales now officially here, those sought after products might be a touch more in your price range.

Not to mention, with John Lewis’ ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ policy, customers can also ensure they always pay the lowest and very best price online with John Lewis pledging to price match with its competitors. Throw into the mix the aforementioned extended warranty periods, you can be safe in the knowledge you made a great choice shopping with John Lewis this Boxing Day.

Jump To:

TVs | Laptops | Headphones | Soundbars | Vacuum Cleaners

TV Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 4K TV Deals in the UK

Including a five-year guarantee across all the TVs John Lewis sells, Boxing Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade your entertainment set-up with discounts across a whole range of 4K TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony.

Laptop & Tablet Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Computer Deals in the UK

Want a new laptop, tablet or somewhere in between? John Lewis stocks models, both old and new, offering you great prices and bundles on the computer to suit your needs.

Headphone Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Headphone Deals in the UK

Wireless headphones or true wireless earbuds? In-ear or over-ear? John Lewis has got the very best from Sony, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and more with some excellent bargains to be found in its Boxing Day sale.

Soundbar Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Audio Deals in the UK

Whether for improving the audio when watching TV or elevating your overall sound system for New Year’s bashes and future parties to come, there are sure to be a few soundbar deals for you to snap up.

Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Floorcare Deals in the UK

Stocking a whole range of models, you can look to save on previous variants of Dyson’s pricey floorcare appliances, or look to more affordable brands for a new vacuum cleaner.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

