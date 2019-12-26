John Lewis Boxing Day Sale – Huge Price Drops Now Available

Alice Marshall |

Best John Lewis Boxing Day Deals: Looking to pick up a bargain this Boxing Day and blow all your Christmas money in one go? John Lewis has a variety of offers across some of the top brands including Apple, Sonos and Samsung.

When it comes to premium goods with a fantastic warranty, John Lewis is the place to go for that added layer of reassurance when making an expensive gadget purchase. Thankfully, with the Boxing Day sales now officially here, those sought after products might be a touch more in your price range.

Not to mention, with John Lewis’ ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ policy, customers can also ensure they always pay the lowest and very best price online with John Lewis pledging to price match with its competitors. Throw into the mix the aforementioned extended warranty periods, you can be safe in the knowledge you made a great choice shopping with John Lewis this Boxing Day.

Jump To:

TVs | Laptops | Headphones | Soundbars | Vacuum Cleaners

TV Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 4K TV Deals in the UK

Including a five-year guarantee across all the TVs John Lewis sells, Boxing Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade your entertainment set-up with discounts across a whole range of 4K TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best John Lewis TV Deals

Samsung The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 49"

Featuring Samsung's punchy quantum dot technology and a super-skinny frameless design, this TV is quite literally pretty enough to hang on your wall.

John Lewis

|

Save £600

|

Now £899

View Deal

Now £899

|

Save £600

|

John Lewis

Samsung QE55Q950R (2019) QLED HDR 3000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & Apple TV App, Black

One of the few 8K TVs within spitting distance of being reasonably priced. Add in a free Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G, and it's dangerously close to good value.

John Lewis

|

Free Galaxy Note 10 5G

|

Now £2,499

View Deal

Now £2,499

|

Free Galaxy Note 10 5G

|

John Lewis

LG 49SM8600PLA (2019) LED HDR NanoCell 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 49"

Packing LG's NanoCell technology, this LG set-up boasts a gorgeous picture with 4K Dimming, as well as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision compatibility.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £599

View Deal

Now £599

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

(Back to the top)

Laptop & Tablet Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Computer Deals in the UK

Want a new laptop, tablet or somewhere in between? John Lewis stocks models, both old and new, offering you great prices and bundles on the computer to suit your needs.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best John Lewis Laptop Deals

Asus Chromebook Flip 433TA

A great laptop for students, this Chromebook features a 360-degree hinge to turn it into tablet. With this purchase, receive the Google Home Mini in Coral.

John Lewis

|

Free Google Home Mini

|

Now £399

View Deal

Now £399

|

Free Google Home Mini

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5" PixelSense Display, Platinum

It's been superseded by the Surface Laptop 3, but that means you can get some great deals on the still-well-specced Surface Laptop 2. Like this one.

John Lewis

|

Save £463

|

Now £1,246.99

View Deal

Now £1,246.99

|

Save £463

|

John Lewis

2019 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Retina Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Silver

Get your hands on the latest, swish MacBook Air, offering power and portability all in one sleek machine.

John Lewis

|

Save £114

|

Now £1,099

View Deal

Now £1,099

|

Save £114

|

John Lewis

(Back to the top)

Headphone Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Headphone Deals in the UK

Wireless headphones or true wireless earbuds? In-ear or over-ear? John Lewis has got the very best from Sony, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and more with some excellent bargains to be found in its Boxing Day sale.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black

Pricey they may be, but they're also very good. Trust in your purchase with John Lewis' fantastic extended two year guarantee on your purchase.

John Lewis

|

Save £40

|

Now £239

View Deal

Now £239

|

Save £40

|

John Lewis

Audio-Technica ATH-SPORT7TW True Wireless Sweat & Weather-Resistant Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black

A sleek look packed with all the design features to keep them secure in your ear as you workout, the Audio Technica true wireless earbuds should be able to take on just about anything.

John Lewis

|

£25 Cashback

|

Now £179

View Deal

Now £179

|

£25 Cashback

|

John Lewis

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

One of our top picks for wireless over the ear headphones that deliver supreme sound and comfort, purchasing at John Lewis also guarantees you an extended 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Save £110.95

|

Now £219

View Deal

Now £219

|

Save £110.95

|

John Lewis

(Back to the top)

Soundbar Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Audio Deals in the UK

Whether for improving the audio when watching TV or elevating your overall sound system for New Year’s bashes and future parties to come, there are sure to be a few soundbar deals for you to snap up.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-ZF9 Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar + Wireless Rear Speakers

This classy bundle gets you a complete wireless 5.1 surround set at a discounted price.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £659

View Deal

Now £659

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

(Back to the top)

Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Floorcare Deals in the UK

Stocking a whole range of models, you can look to save on previous variants of Dyson’s pricey floorcare appliances, or look to more affordable brands for a new vacuum cleaner.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Dyson UP24 Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Still looking to stick to upright vacuum cleaners? Why not this fantastic offering from Dyson, now at a reduced rate.

John Lewis

|

5 Year Guarantee

|

Now £299

View Deal

Now £299

|

5 Year Guarantee

|

John Lewis

Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Boasting an impressive 30 minute running time, get your home looking spick and span with its direct-drive head for a supreme clean.

John Lewis

|

Save £75

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £75

|

John Lewis

Bosch Athlet BCH6ATH1GB 60-Minute Runtime Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Silver

Love the design and ease of an upright vacuum but want the flexibility of cordless? This might just be the hybrid for you.

John Lewis

|

Save £99

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £99

|

John Lewis

(Back to the top)

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Alice Marshall
Commercial Content Writer
Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…
Alice Marshall

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor