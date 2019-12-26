John Lewis Boxing Day Sale – Huge Price Drops Now Available

Best John Lewis Boxing Day Deals: Looking to pick up a bargain this Boxing Day and blow all your Christmas money in one go? John Lewis has a variety of offers across some of the top brands including Apple, Sonos and Samsung.
When it comes to premium goods with a fantastic warranty, John Lewis is the place to go for that added layer of reassurance when making an expensive gadget purchase. Thankfully, with the Boxing Day sales now officially here, those sought after products might be a touch more in your price range.
Not to mention, with John Lewis’ ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ policy, customers can also ensure they always pay the lowest and very best price online with John Lewis pledging to price match with its competitors. Throw into the mix the aforementioned extended warranty periods, you can be safe in the knowledge you made a great choice shopping with John Lewis this Boxing Day.
Jump To:
TVs | Laptops | Headphones | Soundbars | Vacuum Cleaners
TV Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 4K TV Deals in the UK
Including a five-year guarantee across all the TVs John Lewis sells, Boxing Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade your entertainment set-up with discounts across a whole range of 4K TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony.
Best John Lewis TV Deals
Samsung The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 49"
Samsung The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 49"
Featuring Samsung's punchy quantum dot technology and a super-skinny frameless design, this TV is quite literally pretty enough to hang on your wall.
Samsung QE55Q950R (2019) QLED HDR 3000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & Apple TV App, Black
Samsung QE55Q950R (2019) QLED HDR 3000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & Apple TV App, Black
One of the few 8K TVs within spitting distance of being reasonably priced. Add in a free Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G, and it's dangerously close to good value.
LG 49SM8600PLA (2019) LED HDR NanoCell 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 49"
LG 49SM8600PLA (2019) LED HDR NanoCell 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 49"
Packing LG's NanoCell technology, this LG set-up boasts a gorgeous picture with 4K Dimming, as well as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision compatibility.
Laptop & Tablet Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Computer Deals in the UK
Want a new laptop, tablet or somewhere in between? John Lewis stocks models, both old and new, offering you great prices and bundles on the computer to suit your needs.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
Asus Chromebook Flip 433TA
Asus Chromebook Flip 433TA
A great laptop for students, this Chromebook features a 360-degree hinge to turn it into tablet. With this purchase, receive the Google Home Mini in Coral.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5" PixelSense Display, Platinum
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5" PixelSense Display, Platinum
It's been superseded by the Surface Laptop 3, but that means you can get some great deals on the still-well-specced Surface Laptop 2. Like this one.
2019 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Retina Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Silver
2019 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Retina Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Silver
Get your hands on the latest, swish MacBook Air, offering power and portability all in one sleek machine.
Headphone Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Headphone Deals in the UK
Wireless headphones or true wireless earbuds? In-ear or over-ear? John Lewis has got the very best from Sony, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and more with some excellent bargains to be found in its Boxing Day sale.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black
Pricey they may be, but they're also very good. Trust in your purchase with John Lewis' fantastic extended two year guarantee on your purchase.
Audio-Technica ATH-SPORT7TW True Wireless Sweat & Weather-Resistant Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black
Audio-Technica ATH-SPORT7TW True Wireless Sweat & Weather-Resistant Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black
A sleek look packed with all the design features to keep them secure in your ear as you workout, the Audio Technica true wireless earbuds should be able to take on just about anything.
Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
One of our top picks for wireless over the ear headphones that deliver supreme sound and comfort, purchasing at John Lewis also guarantees you an extended 2-year warranty.
Soundbar Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Audio Deals in the UK
Whether for improving the audio when watching TV or elevating your overall sound system for New Year’s bashes and future parties to come, there are sure to be a few soundbar deals for you to snap up.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-ZF9 Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar + Wireless Rear Speakers
Sony HT-ZF9 Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar + Wireless Rear Speakers
This classy bundle gets you a complete wireless 5.1 surround set at a discounted price.
Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Best John Lewis Boxing Day 2019 Floorcare Deals in the UK
Stocking a whole range of models, you can look to save on previous variants of Dyson’s pricey floorcare appliances, or look to more affordable brands for a new vacuum cleaner.
Best John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Dyson UP24 Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson UP24 Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Still looking to stick to upright vacuum cleaners? Why not this fantastic offering from Dyson, now at a reduced rate.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Boasting an impressive 30 minute running time, get your home looking spick and span with its direct-drive head for a supreme clean.
Bosch Athlet BCH6ATH1GB 60-Minute Runtime Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Silver
Bosch Athlet BCH6ATH1GB 60-Minute Runtime Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Silver
Love the design and ease of an upright vacuum but want the flexibility of cordless? This might just be the hybrid for you.
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.