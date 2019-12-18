What are the last Amazon Christmas delivery dates?

The retailing giant is a popular destination for panicked last-minute buyers, but are you too late to get your package sent in time for the big day? Here are the main dates for delivering all the different kind of parcels and presents in time for Christmas, according to Amazon itself.

Free delivery

If you’re planning on getting something via free delivery you must get your order in by December 20. As a side note, Amazon only offers this type of delivery on items worth £20 or more, so you might need to top up your basket with an extra box of chocolates to get your things sent for free

Also, Amazon say that this option takes 3-5 business days, so you’re still cutting it pretty fine if you want something delivered before Christmas. Just sayin’.

Standard delivery

For anyone willing to fork out a little extra for their gifts, standard delivery takes 1-2 business days from dispatch. This means that you should be able to order items up until 9:30 a.m on December 22 and still receive them before Christmas arrives. Costs vary on standard delivery from 99p to £4.49.

One-Day delivery

People who need to get something delivered quickly will have to cough up a little extra for this option, and you will need to place your order by December 23 to receive your gift in good time. This deliver option is actually a free perk from Prime members in certain areas, but if you don’t subscribe you can still use this method for £5.99.

It’s worth pointing out that Amazon advise you to check individual products pages for this option, as not everything will be available under one-day delivery.

Same-Day delivery

Same-day delivery is usually favoured by the ‘organisationally-challenged’. Anyone who has left their Christmas shopping until the last second can use this option and still have presents delivered to their door before the relatives start arriving, as long as you order by December 24.

Again, this is a free perk for Prime members and £5.99 for everyone else. Not everything will be available with this delivery option, so you’ll need to double check individual product pages.

Prime-Now delivery

There’s also one extra method available for Prime members in need of swift service. For any items £40 or above, members can get two-hour delivery if they pay an extra £7.99 for the privilege. Unfortunately, it’s only available on select products in a handful of areas including London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester. Christmas shoppers can use this option up until December 24 and still get their gifts delivered in good time.

