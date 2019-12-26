Currys PC World Boxing Day Sale – Best Tech Deals Live Now

Best Currys PC World Boxing Day Deals: Known to give fantastic deals all year round, you can bet there are some bangers this Boxing Day in Currys PC World’s own offering of the best deals across tech.

Allowing you to brave the sales without actually stepping outside, Currys PC World is bringing discounts across laptops, TVs, headphones, speakers and more this Boxing Day. You can also expect to find a couple of discount codes in there, too, saving you on additional products and accessories.

Much like Argos, Currys PC World also allows you to order online and collect in store, meaning you can get your hands on your bargains almost immediately, or have it delivered to your door if you don’t plan on moving a muscle for the rest of the year. Either way, you can find the very best deals going right here, allowing a more focused range of products we think are worth spending your money on.


TV Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 4K TV Deals in the UK

If you’ve been holding out on all the other sale chaos going on this year, Boxing Day is your last chance of 2019 to pick up a fantastically discounted TV with our top picks right here.

Best Currys PC World Black Friday TV Deals

LG OLED55C9MLB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant

A true masterpiece when it comes to TV screens, benefit from only the very best image with its AI-enhanced smart platform, Dolby Vision and Atmos compatibility and 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Samsung QE43Q60RATXXU 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby

If you want an incredible picture but aren't in need of a massive screen, this deal on the Samsung Q60R might just be for you with its fantastic performance and upscaling abilities.

SONY BRAVIA KD49XG8096BU 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant

Offering an eye-catching display, this Sony Bravia TV set-up provides TRILUMINOS display for stunning colours, Motionflow for a picture that is seamless and immersive, all with smart home connectivity.

Laptop & Tablet Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 Computer Deals in the UK

The laptop you choose is entirely based on your own personal needs. Whether it’s simple word processing and entertainment, or to game or complete heavy duty media editing tasks. Regardless, there’s something packing the power you need in the Boxing Day sale.

Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals

Pixel Slate 12.3-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook & Keyboard Bundle

Enjoy the flexibility of a hybrid and pick up this excellent value bundle, throwing the Google Pixel Slate and its full size, backlit keyboard into the mix.

ASUS C202 11.6" Intel Celeron Chromebook - 16 GB eMMC, White & Blue

You're unlikely to find a more affordable laptop than this effort from Asus. It's a Chromebook, so it's heavily web-based and supremely portable, and its battery lasts forever.

APPLE 13" MacBook Pro (2017) - 256 GB SSD, Silver

One of the best ways to get a hold of a Mac for cheap is to buy previous generations. A capable and powerful machine, the 2017 MacBook Pro packs Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage capacity with a stunning Retina Display.

Headphone Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 Headphone Deals in the UK

Rein in the new year with a pair of flashy new headphones. From true wireless to over-ear cans, there are plenty of discounts across a load of fantastic headphones.

Best Currys PC World Headphone Deals

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black

True Wireless in-ear earphones, a premium bit of headgear you can justify with all that hard work you're putting in. Water resistant and with 5-hours of battery life, Bose are a great brand for headphones.

APPLE AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) - White

Get the excellent true wireless headphones from Apple, bringing you the fantastic H1 chip for stronger and more seamless connection, bringing together "Hey Sir" functionality, too.

BEATS Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Grey

It goes without saying Beats produce some attractive headphones and these are no different, promising to deliver a comfortable over-ear fit, as well as Beats' noise cancellation technology.

Soundbar Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 Audio Deals in the UK

Benefit from premium sound in your home, whether you’re listening to some music or watching a movie with plenty of soundbars and bundles to improve the audio of your entertainment system.

Best Currys PC World Black Friday Soundbar Deals

LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Awarded 4/5 stars in our review, this LG soundbar set-up will instantly improve the entertainment in your home with a wireless subwoofer to boot, as well as Dolby Atmos capabilities.

Sony HT-S350 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar

This lingering Black tag offer gives you a solid Sony soundbar and wireless sub with a combined 350W output half-price.

SONOS Beam Compact Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant - Black

Helping to upgrade the sound from your TV set-up, the Sonos Beam improves dialogue with its 5 speakers.

Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 Floorcare Deals in the UK

Vacuum cleaners can be an expensive investment, however with these Boxing Day prices, now is the time to save on a brand new vacuum cleaner.

Best Currys PC World Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away NV700UK

Grab the SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away NV700UK for £130 less with this awesome Black Friday deal

DYSON V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Purple

Packing a 20 minute running time, the V6 can work on any surface and effectively pick up pet hair. It even transforms into a handheld device.

