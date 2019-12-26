Currys PC World Boxing Day Sale – Best Tech Deals Live Now

Best Currys PC World Boxing Day Deals: Known to give fantastic deals all year round, you can bet there are some bangers this Boxing Day in Currys PC World’s own offering of the best deals across tech.

Allowing you to brave the sales without actually stepping outside, Currys PC World is bringing discounts across laptops, TVs, headphones, speakers and more this Boxing Day. You can also expect to find a couple of discount codes in there, too, saving you on additional products and accessories.

Much like Argos, Currys PC World also allows you to order online and collect in store, meaning you can get your hands on your bargains almost immediately, or have it delivered to your door if you don’t plan on moving a muscle for the rest of the year. Either way, you can find the very best deals going right here, allowing a more focused range of products we think are worth spending your money on.



Jump To:

TVs | Laptops | Headphones | Soundbars | Vacuum Cleaners

TV Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 4K TV Deals in the UK

If you’ve been holding out on all the other sale chaos going on this year, Boxing Day is your last chance of 2019 to pick up a fantastically discounted TV with our top picks right here.

(Back to the top)

Laptop & Tablet Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 Computer Deals in the UK

The laptop you choose is entirely based on your own personal needs. Whether it’s simple word processing and entertainment, or to game or complete heavy duty media editing tasks. Regardless, there’s something packing the power you need in the Boxing Day sale.

(Back to the top)

Headphone Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 Headphone Deals in the UK

Rein in the new year with a pair of flashy new headphones. From true wireless to over-ear cans, there are plenty of discounts across a load of fantastic headphones.

(Back to the top)

Soundbar Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 Audio Deals in the UK

Benefit from premium sound in your home, whether you’re listening to some music or watching a movie with plenty of soundbars and bundles to improve the audio of your entertainment system.

(Back to the top)

Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Best Currys PC World Boxing Day 2019 Floorcare Deals in the UK

Vacuum cleaners can be an expensive investment, however with these Boxing Day prices, now is the time to save on a brand new vacuum cleaner.

(Back to the top)

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…