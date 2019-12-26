Already reduced down to £59 each on Amazon, make the most of this bundle deal and buy two for a further £9, totalling £68 in this fantastic bundle deal.

Facebook is bringing the heat by introducing its very own smart display to the market and Amazon is making them pretty irresistible with this bundle offer. Usually retailing at £79 each, there’s already been a £20 discount, dropping the price down to just £59 each.

Facebook Portal Mini Deal Portal Mini Black 8" from Facebook. Smart, Hands-Free Video Calling with Alexa Built-in Buy 2 Portal Minis for just £68, £9 more than buying individually. With its 8-inch display and 13MP camera, it allows you to easily call on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp on this smart display.

Better still, when you buy two of the Portal Minis, Amazon will take £50 off your basket total. Rather than paying £118, then, you’ll pay just £68 – £9 more than buying one of these fantastic displays on their own at their reduced rate.

If you’re well and truly assimilated into the world of Facebook and use the likes of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp as your primary means of communication, the Portal Mini is the smart display for you.

Sitting at 8-inches, the Portal Mini is the smaller variant in the line-up, compared to the full-fat 10-inch display of the Portal, its design reminiscent of digital photo frames. Better still, when not in use, it can be just that, showcasing your favourite holiday snaps, allowing this piece of tech to beautifully assimilate into your home and its decor.

Able to share photos directly from your Instagram and Facebook accounts when allowing access, you can also use the accompanying smartphone app to set up albums for the perfect slideshow.

Fundamentally, the Portal Mini is a video calling device, allowing you to reach out to loved ones with a simple to use device. It packs a 13MP front camera, which you can physically turn on and off with its shutter design when not in use, helping to put at ease anyone concerned about their privacy – especially given it is Facebook made, after all.

Swish in practice, you can use your voice to make calls, simply saying, “Hey Portal, call Tom” with built-in Alexa functionality to complete other tasks like asking for the weather forecast.

A great piece of kit if you’re big fans of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp for keeping in touch, buying two of these smart displays is not only great value for money, but allows you to more flexibly call from anywhere in your home by dotting them about the place.

