1993’s The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Michael Caine as famous fictional Christmas-sceptic, Ebeneezer Scrooge. He’s helped, hindered and generally bothered by a whole host of Muppets in this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

All other options for streaming and watching the film are listed below, including Now TV passes which will let you watch Sky Cinema without a lengthy subscription commitment or any sort of installation.

How to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol – Is it on TV?

We have some bad news – The Muppet Christmas Carol will not be on TV this year.

Despite its status as a classic Christmas film, none of the major terrestrial broadcasters have scheduled The Muppet Christmas Carol this year, as of yet. We’re not impressed, and we’re not alone:

However, fear not – there are other ways for you to get your festive Muppet fix this Christmas.

Where to stream The Muppet Christmas Carol – Is The Muppet Christmas Carol on Netflix?

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, the streaming platform doesn’t have The Muppet Christmas Carol.

However, the film is available to buy as a digital copy (or on DVD if you prefer) from Amazon.

Alternatively, Now TV users with a Sky Cinema pass can access the film that way.

Who is in The Muppet Christmas Carol? What is it about?

Michael Caine takes the lead, as Ebeneezer Scrooge. The cast of Muppets alongside him includes all the usual suspects, Kermit, Miss Piggy and many many more.

The plot is essentially a more comedic re-imagining of the classic Charles Dickens novel, A Christmas Carol.

Ebeneezer Scrooge hates Christmas and doesn’t go along with ideas about seasonal goodwill. This, rather oddly, results in several ghosts visiting him on Christmas Eve. They show him Christmas past, present and future and force him to get into the Christmas spirit.

So, it could be the perfect film to get you in the Christmas spirit too!

It’s got an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and is well loved by children and adults alike. If you’re looking for a Christmas film that could entertain all the family, then this might be the one for you.

