How to watch Home Alone on TV and online

It’s not Christmas if you haven’t got Macaulay Culkin on your screen. Find out where and how to watch Home Alone on TV and online this December to see Kevin McCallister get up to his mischievous tricks.

Raising questions of neighbourhood safety in the United States and whether or not the plot could be deemed as severe child neglect, the irreversible impact that abandonment must have had later in life on eight-year-old Kevin McCallister also comes into question. But besides all that, another year has come and gone, and it’s time to find out how to watch Home Alone and enjoy all the festive fun and hilarity as Kevin McCallister runs rings around burglars Harry and Marv with his ingenious, highly successful boobietraps.

What time and channel is Home Alone on TV?

It should be practically illegal for a festive season to come by where Home Alone isn’t aired at some point on our TVs. One for all the family to enjoy, this year Home Alone will be shown on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve at 5:30pm.

And if that wasn’t enough, Home Alone 2 makes for an excellent family viewing on Christmas Day at 4:55pm, on Channel 4 again.

How to stream Home Alone online

Unfortunately Home Alone doesn’t appear in any of the online streaming services libraries across the likes of Netflix or Now TV. Your only choice to watch on demand, then, is with digital rentals available on Prime Video and Google Play.

You can also choose to watch Home Alone as it airs on a device other than your TV by using Channel 4’s desktop interface and clicking on the ‘Watch Live’ tab.

Watch: Channel 4 online

The same option is also available on Channel 4’s All4 app, allowing you to watch on your smartphone or tablet, too.

Download: All4 App for iOS

Download: All4 App for Android

If you happen to be going abroad this Christmas or are concerned you won’t be able to watch Home Alone where you are, you can always look into using a VPN to ensure you grab this festive classic.

Not completely sure how a VPN works? A VPN encrypts and hides the location of where you’re browsing from, making it so it appears as though you’re in a different country altogether, which is great news if you’re holidaying abroad but want to access UK on demand content. For more information, you can read our Best VPN 2019 guide.

Sound good? We’ve highlighted our top VPN picks especially for streaming right here.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

What is Home Alone about?

If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t seen the 90s classic, Home Alone follows the adventures of a eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) as he is left to his own devices when his parents, by some freak accident, manage to leave him home alone as they set off for their family holiday in Paris.

Initially it is every child’s dream with free rein of the home to do as he pleases, but soon he grows scared, namely of his neighbour, Old Man Marley, and burglars Harry and Marv, the ‘Wet Bandits’, making their way around vacant homes and breaking in. With lots of tricks up his sleeve, though, a chain of boobietraps and hilarity ensues that makes for funny, cosy family film viewing.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…