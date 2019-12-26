Unleash your inner action hero in the New Year with this incredible £64.99 saving on the GoPro Hero 8 Black, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

Having already taken a quick glance at other retailers this Boxing Day, it seems that most outlets are shipping the GoPro Hero 8 for just £319 – a fine offering by any means. But if you’re after the absolute best discount out there, then I’m happy to report that Amazon is now shipping the device for only £315.

GoPro Hero 8 Black – Lowest Price Yet GoPro Hero 8 Black – Waterproof 4K Digital Action Camera GoPro's latest action cam just got even better thanks to this incredible Boxing Day discount, courtesy of the Amazon sale.

Taking a look at the camera’s price history on Amazon, you’ll also notice that it’s never been listed for a cheaper rate, meaning this is an absolute banger of a deal to round out 2019.

If you’ve yet to experience the fun of a GoPro camera, the Hero 8 is a superb place to start, packing the unparalleled HyperSmooth stabilisation introduced by its predecessor, and the ability to function with a whole host of add-ons.

In our review, we mentioned: “HyperSmooth stabilisation was introduced on the Hero 7 Black. If you’re not familiar with it, this is GoPro’s form of electronic stabilisation, which helps it correct for bumps and vibrations without cropping your video too much or affecting video quality.”

“While it worked very well on the GoPro Hero 7 Black, you couldn’t use it in high frame-rate modes at 120fps or 240fps, which are great for slow-motion. That’s changed on the Hero 8 Black – you now get HyperSmooth in all resolutions and frame rates, including 2.7K at 120fps and 1080p at 240fps.”

GoPro Hero 8 Black – Lowest Price Yet GoPro Hero 8 Black – Waterproof 4K Digital Action Camera GoPro's latest action cam just got even better thanks to this incredible Boxing Day discount, courtesy of the Amazon sale.

Our major gripe about the GoPro Hero 8 was that its initial price of £379.99 was just a tad too high when compared to the competition. At just £315 however, the GoPro Hero 8 Black is far more easily recommended to any budding photographers/vloggers.

At such a low price, there’s no guarantee on how long this offer will last for – so if you fancy becoming the action photographer you’ve always dreamed of being, now’s the time to take the plunge.

For more amazing offers this Boxing Day, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…