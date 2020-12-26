Need to up your coffee game at home? Look no further than this incredible Boxing Day deal on the Sage The Barista Express bean-to-cup coffee machine, now with almost £200 off.

Anyone who’s had their eye on a Sage machine will know just how eye-watering the typical asking price can be. Luckily for any coffee fiends however, Amazon has brought the price down on Sage’s Express machine, now going for £399.99 as opposed to £599.95.

This is the same discounted price that the coffee machine was available for over Black Friday, and let us be the first to tell you that that deal came and went in just a matter of hours. So if you’re serious about making good use of this deal while it’s available, then we don’t recommend waiting around – it could be gone before this evening.

Let’s face it, 2020 has not been a good year for coffee drinkers. With so many of our favourite haunts having to close up shop, we’ve had to figure out the best way to make barista style coffee at home – and it’s a lot harder than you’d think.

The only way to really do coffee justice at home is with a bean-to-cup machine like the Sage The Barista Express, giving you a freshly ground cup with genuine flavour.

Much like having a proper coffee shop in your own kitchen, the Express coffee machine gives you a great deal of control over how you want your coffee to turn out, down to the amount of ground coffee you want to use in your espresso shot.

Deal: Sage The Barista Express bean-to-cup coffee machine for just £399.99 (was £599.95)

The built-in milk frother also lets you become a dab hand at making lattes and cappuccinos on the fly, which can be just the ticket to get you through the colder months ahead.

With nearly £200 off as part of its Boxing Day sale, don’t miss out on Amazon’s incredible deal for the Sage The Barista Express coffee machine.

