Currys just bested its Apple Watch 5 Boxing Day deal – now with £140 off

Currys PC World has just outdone itself, besting its Boxing Day deal on the Apple Watch 5 by knocking off an extra tenner.

For anyone who missed it, Currys brought the price of the Apple Watch Series 5 down from £459 to just £329. By far the lowest price we’d ever seen for the previous-gen Apple Watch, it also became a far more tempting offer as an affordable alternative with it being just £60 more than the Apple Watch SE.

Deal: Apple Watch Series 5 for just £319 (save £140)

While that was an amazing deal in its own right, Currys has now brought the price down even further to just £319. At this price, there’s very little reason as to why you should opt for the Apple Watch 6 over the Apple Watch 5, unless you’re that bothered about knowing your blood oxygen levels at all times of the day.

Even though it may be last-gen hardware, the Apple Watch 5 is still every-bit a premium smartwatch and one of the best you can buy in 2021. Unlike the Apple Watch SE, the 5 has an always-on display so you can catch a glimpse of the time at any moment without having to swing your arm up to wake up the device.

At the start of the New Year however, one of the most appealing features of the Apple Watch is its high-end fitness tracking software, which is condensed into the easy to follow ‘rings’ system. At a glance, you can see how far away you might be from reaching your daily goal on steps, workouts and time spent standing up.

If you’re a keen runner then you’ll be glad to know that the Apple Watch 5 also comes with built-in GPS tracking and offline music storage (for Apple Music subscribers), allowing you to leave your phone at home.

It’s rare enough to see such a huge price cut on an Apple Watch, but at this new low price, there are very few wearables that can really compete with all the Apple Watch 5 has to offer. A deal this good should not be taken for granted.

