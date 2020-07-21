All the games getting next-gen upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X

With next-gen consoles just around the corner, gamers are eager to know which games will be getting upgrades – and be playable – on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We’ve compiled a list covering the best titles that will bridge the gap between the generations.

Which Xbox One games will be on Xbox Series X?

Luckily for Xbox gamers, Microsoft have confirmed that all Xbox One games, (excluding those that require the Kinect system,) will be available on the Xbox Series X. That’s pretty impressive and could be a huge advantage for the console in the coming next-gen arms race.

It means that, at launch, the Xbox Series X will come with a much larger library of games than the PS5, even if some of them are older titles. However, the Series X isn’t as well equipped as the PS5 when it comes to exclusive titles and franchises.

So, early adopters of the Xbox Series X will have a great selection of Xbox One games to choose from. Below are some of the titles currently on our list of the very best Xbox One games:

Additionally, we’re expecting some of the bigger titles to be re-released, with better visuals and one or two tweaks, to help flesh out the library of the next-gen console at launch.

Which PS4 games will be on PS5?

PlayStation seemingly haven’t gone quite as far with backwards compatibility, having confirmed that at least the “top 100” PlayStation 4 games will be available on the PS5. Another statement said the “overwhelming majority” of PS4 games would be available on the new console. So, expect a solid offering in terms of backwards compatibility, even if Sony’s console isn’t set to be the market leader in that respect.

All the games currently on our best PS4 games list are likely to make the cut, so here are some of the current-gen titles that you should be able to fire up on the PS5, when it arrives later this year:

Again, we’re expecting some of the bigger titles to get remastered versions, to allow their graphics to really shine on the next-gen console. The PlayStation exclusive titles, like God of War, are perhaps the most likely to get this treatment.

All games with Xbox Smart Delivery

Microsoft is introducing a new feature known as Smart Delivery, which means you’ll automatically be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X version of certain games at no extra cost. Rumour has it that this will be a requirement for cross-gen games coming forward. We’ve compiled the full list of games confirmed to have smart delivery below:

We’ll be updating this article with all the latest games set to receive free upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X moving forward, to be sure to bookmark it to stay up to date.

