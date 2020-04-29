2020 is here, and with Assassin’s Creed being notably absent last year, we’re all ready and waiting for a stellar comeback in the months to come.

Judging by recent leaks and teasers, that is exactly what is going to happen. We’re itching for a new historical open-world adventure, especially if it’s engineered to take advantage of next-generation consoles.

Information has already begun surfacing about the next Assassin’s Creed, with The Division 2 players discovering what appears to be a rather direct reference to the series displayed in-game, hinting at a future setting amidst The Viking Age. It’s a big departure for the series, and one we’d love to explore. Removed retailer listing also add further credence to the game’s existence.

So, we’ve compiled everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla including all the latest news, rumours, release date, gameplay and more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news – Reveal livestream is now underway

Ubisoft is currently holding a livestream simply titled “Assassin’s Creed: Teaser” which features an in-progress piece of artwork which is being created at the time of writing. It seems it will culminate in a reveal for the new entry’s setting – which has long rumoured to be Viking Times.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox Series X

The stream is still going on, but Ubisoft has registered the domain known of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which is presumably the new game’s title and not the previously rumoured Ragnarok. We’ll update this page as we learn more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date – When is it coming out?

Ubisoft is yet to formally acknowledge the existence of a new Assassin’s Creed beyond a few in-game teasers in The Division 2, so a release date is probably a while off.

However, a recent leak hints at a September 29, 2020 launch date with PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X as platforms. We imagine PC will also be thrown into the mix, too.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla setting – Where does it take place?

A recent leak emerging on Reddit adds further depth to a setting pertaining to Viking Times, with player set to explore a vast number of different locations spread across Europe. Much like previous games, it’s set to be positively massive – including cities such as London, Paris and Kiev. How this will be expressed across one cohesive map remains to be seen, as does whether this leak is actually true or not.

Related: Yakuza 7 will transform the series like never before

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay– How could it play?

Valhalla will allegedly expand upon the existing Assassin’s Creed formula while also introducing a bunch of new mechanics such as four player co-operative play and a class-based progression system which will see you take on a variety of different roles which fit your desired playstyle.

It seems there will be multiple types of hooded murderers doing the rounds this time. The co-operative element will apparently be drop-in/drop-out, meaning friends and strangers could join your adventure at ll the quests within it.

Combat will include far more weapon classes alongside a durability system similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Depending on the class you pick, you can equip and purchase new skills and abilities for use in both stealth and combat. We imagine there will be plenty of options to choose from, too.

The Hidden Blade will seemingly make its long-awaited return, too. As will travelling by boat, although it will now be based more on exploration than combat, which often felt like a barrier to discovering the world in Odyssey. Oh, and those pesky level-locked regions are gone, meaning you aren’t gated off from large parts of the continent because of overpowered foes.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

If you’re a fan of stealth in Assassin’s Creed, it seems it will have an increased presence in Valhalla. Various new layers will be added to sneaking mechanics with the player being able to cover themselves in mud, snow or hiding in different natural formations. If we can navigate most of the game without being caught we’ll be chuffed.

A faction/reputation system will also determine whether characters recognise you depending on clothes being worn. According to the leak, specific quests and locations will be tied to the system, with players choosing to pursue a certain line of missions to their natural conclusion. This sounds like a cool idea, especially if it leads to additional loot and other goodies.

Other rumoured mechanics include settlements across the world you’ll have an option to conquer alongside settlements you can occupy, using them for trade and resources while you’re off doing other things. Odin’s Sight will replace the bird’s-eye view feature from Origins and Odyssey, allowing you to scope out major locations for enemies and treasure before moving in yourself.

You will play as Jora, who is said to be the sole playable character this time around. You will select their gender in the opening moments before following their story across several decades. The leak we’ve been discussing doesn’t delve into much more beyond that, although we imagine it will be packed with imaginative set-pieces and plenty of outlandish examples of Norse Mythology.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…