After ending on a massive cliffhanger with Halo 5: Guardians, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next entry in Master Chief’s long-running journey. And now, it’s finally coming to fruition with Halo Infinite. Revealed at E3 2018 with a frankly stunning trailer, little else is known about the upcoming entry beyond that it is essentially Halo 6 in all but name.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Halo Infinite including all the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and more.

What is Halo Infinite – is it Halo 6?

Once again developed by 343 Industries, Halo Infinite is an upcoming first-person shooter in Microsoft’s hugely popular franchise. Following in the footsteps of Halo 5: Guardians, 343’s Jeff Easterling has confirmed (via Gamespot) that “you should just consider it Halo 6. Don’t think of it as a weird prequel kind of thing. It’s the next story. It’s the next chapter in what is going on.”

So, there you have it. Infinite may not have a number in the title, but it is definitely the next chapter in Master Chief’s story and, hopefully, a conclusion to The Forerunner Trilogy.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

Halo Infinite release date – when is it coming out?

Currently, in the works for Xbox One and PC, Microsoft is yet to announce a release window for Halo Infinite. We haven’t seen an entry in the beloved series for almost three years now, so a 2019 launch doesn’t seem out of the question.

One thing is for certain, it will likely have a playable beta period and launch with fully-fledged Xbox One X support. It will also come as part of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere.

Halo Infinite trailer – how does it look?

Only one trailer has been revealed for Halo Infinite thus far, and it’s this one from E3 2018:

Halo Infinite gameplay – how does it play?

Infinite will run on a newly developed technology known as the Slipstream Engine. The reveal trailer is made up of in-engine footage, so it’s clear that 343 Industries is eager to introduce wider, more expansive environments, marine allies and even wildlife across its world.

However, we’ve yet to see anything of Halo Infinite from the first-person perspective, so it remains unknown if any major changes have been made to the classic formula. It’s been a long time since Halo 5: Guardians, so we’re expecting a few departures to take place.

What do you want to see from Halo Infinite? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.