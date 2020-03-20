The PS5 backwards compatibility situation is shaping up superbly

Sony says the vast majority of the PS4’s entire games library will be compatible with the next-generation PS5 console.

The gaming giant has issued an update on backwards compatibility, following comments from PlayStation boss Mark Cerney earlier this week during the deep dive live stream.

Cerney had initially only made promises pertaining to the top 100 most-played games on the PS4. However, in the new update, Sony confirmed that the “overwhelming majority” of the 4,000+ PS4 games will be playable on the new console, due out later this year.

Sony says it has already tested hundreds of games, and thousands more will be tested in the build up to the PS5 release. The company also says that older games will look even better on the PS5 because of higher and more stable frame rates. All in all, it sounds like pretty good news.

In the blog post, Sony wrote: “A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.

“We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.

“In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!”

