Best PS5 Games: All the biggest confirmed games coming to PlayStation 5

The next generation of console hardware is drawing closer and closer, with new information on the PS5‘s specs, games and the elusive release window emerging with each passing day.

We could sit here and wax lyrical about Xbox Series X and its endless potential for hours, but this article will focus entirely on Sony’s PS5 and the games confirmed to be arriving on the next-gen console. The recent reveal event saw the reveal of countless new games, and we’ve rounded up some of the very best below.

So, without further delay, Trusted Reviews has compiled some of the best PS5 games, whether they are upcoming, rumoured or simply a pipe dream in our gaming fantasies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Release Date: Holiday 2020

PlayStation confirmed that a new entry to the Marvel’s Spider-Man series will launch later this year with Miles Morales taking on the lead role. Donning a new black suit, we’re hoping this means Miles will be equipped with brand new gadgets in his quest to protect New York from various super villains.

Rather than being a full-length sequel, Sony has clarified Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be an ‘expansion and enhancement to the original’ which suggests it will be a remastered edition with additional content. That may disappoint anyone eagerly anticipating the second installment, but we reckon you’ll only have to wait a couple more years for that.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Release Date: TBA

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was confirmed for the PS5 during the official reveal event, showing off ray tracing visuals and gorgeous animations. The new Ratchet and Clank game will be built from the ground up exclusively for the PS5, allowing it to make the most out of the next-gen hardware without constraints.

Featuring a brand new inter-dimensional story and seemingly huge arsenal of sci-fi weapons and gadgets, the new entry to the Ratchet & Clank series looks bigger and better than ever before.

Insomniac also discussed how the title will make the most out of the Dual-Sense controller, which is exciting given the bonkers weapons at your disposal. Haptic feedback for the Qwack-O-Ray, anyone?

The Last of Us 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Release Date: Out Now

Available now on the PlayStation 4, we wouldn’t be surprised if an enhanced version of Naughty Dog’s ambitious sequel lands on the next-gen console shortly after its release. Earning 5/5 in our review, here’s what we thought:

“The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4, and arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked on. It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

It’s already an absurdly gorgeous experience, but improved performance, higher resolution and ray tracing could make it look even better. Naughty Dog could even include some bonus content to wet the whistle of returning players who have already seen Ellie’s new adventure through to the end.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Release Date: TBA

Abandoning its ‘Zero Dawn’ subtitle, Horizon: Forbidden West is an upcoming open-world experience from Guerrilla Games that will continue the grand adventure of Aloy. The debut trailer features a variety of truly gorgeous environments our heroine can explore, alongside a few new and familiar faces existing players will recognise from the main campaign.

We imagine the gameplay formula will be largely similar, although will be hugely expanded thanks to the power of PlayStation 5 and lessons learned from its predecessor, which was already an excellent game to begin with. It’s shame there’s no word on a release date, since we can’t wait to play this one.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: November 17, 2020

Following in the footsteps of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the next entry in Ubisoft’s open-world series will take players to The Viking Age scattered across Great Britain, Norway and Scandinavia. It’s poised to be a vast, beautiful and ambitious adventure which will build further upon the series’ growing adoption of RPG mechanics.

Much like Odyssey, you can choose between a male or female protagonist, and will have your very own settlement to grow and mould into your own virtual home throughout the game’s campaign. Chances are its occupants, atmosphere and morales will be influenced by your own decisions. Obviously, players can once again expect the franchises’ signature exploration, combat and massive sense of scope, pushed even further with next-gen consoles.

Resident Evil 8: Village

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: 2021

A new entry to the Resident Evil series was confirmed during the PS5 showcase, with the survival horror series taking a new approach by expanding its roster of murderous monsters to include werewolves.

Capcom has hit a hot streak recently, with both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 gaining critical acclaim. We’re hoping Resident Evil 8 continues this form, with the new next-gen hardware giving it a visual upgrade at the very least.

The only downside is that the next Resident Evil entry won’t launch until 2021, but with the PS5 boasting such a strong line-up already, we don’t think that’s a major issue.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: November 19, 2020

In a recent interview with VG247, CD Projekt Red expanded upon how its epic RPG will work with future hardware and the next generation of consoles. Looks like the ambitious experience will scale quite well with upcoming technology, consoles and all.

“Next-gen hasn’t been announced yet, so we can only speculate,” CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński explained. “Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations. Knowing this the possibility of Cyberpunk getting its own dedicated next-gen release sounds very likely indeed.

From the makers of The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 is bound to be one of 2020’s biggest releases, having all the makings of an RPG classic. Oh, and Keanu Reeves is in it as a major character, which should be enough to sell more or less everyone.

Godfall

Developer: Counterplay Games

Release Date: TBA

Published by Gearbox Software, Godfall is the first game to be formally announced for Sony’s next-generation console. Taking place in a fantasy setting, this upcoming role-playing game will see you step into the shoes of the exalted Knight’s Order. You’ll team up with friends to battle across the realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit; each of which will pose their own devastating challenges.

Described by its creators as a “looter slasher,” you’ll play through various different levels collecting a bunch of important resources and equipment, all of which will help in creating a formidable warrior not to be messed with. The majority of games like this are shooters, so it will be interested to see one which is focused on brutal, close-ranged combat with all the extra complexity that comes with new console hardware.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Release Date: 2020

The original Bloodlines is a cult classic amongst RPG fans, with many having given up hope that a sequel would ever materialise. Well – this unexpected wish has come true, and the upcoming new entry is also on its way to next-gen consoles. Taking place in a rain-drenched Seattle, players will take on the role of a unique character who must solve a dark, unfolding mystery spread across the metropolis.

Players can once again expect a wide range of gameplay approaches, different factions to communicate with and a world that is constantly shaped and changed by the decisions you make. Here’s hoping this new installment reaches a much wider audience, given how beloved the original game was and still is amongst its fanbase.

Demon’s Souls Remake

Developer: Bluepoint Games

Release Date: TBA (launch title)

Originally developed by FromSoftware, Bluepoint Games is reviving the cult classic PS3 exclusive for a new generation of players, taking all the lessons learned from Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro since 2009. From what we’ve seen thus far, this remake is a gorgeously ambition outing which will grow and enhance existing environments so they take full advantage of the new hardware.

Demon’s Souls looks fantastic, and will be a robust launch title for the PlayStation 5, drawing in hardcore fans and newcomers alike with its long, challenging campaign in a world simply begging to be explored. We just hope it improves upon the original’s shortcomings, since it hasn’t exactly aged well if we’re being brutally honest.

Marvel’s Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Release Date: September 4, 2020

Like a number of sprawling multiplayer titles, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will be available as a launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It will take full advantage of the new hardware with improved performance, resolution and visual features which simply aren’t possible on older consoles. It looks amazing already, so we’re excited to see how the minds behind Tomb Raider will utilise these new platforms.

Marvel’s Avengers has you taking control of Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Kamala Khan, Black Widow and Captain America as you seek to overthrow an evil threat and restore the reputation of superheroes across the world. There will be a solo campaign and missions where you can team up with friends to take on large stages and even larger boss battles. Also, you can expect plenty of satisfying customisation options in a simialr vein to Destiny 2 or The Division.

