Gamers are eagerly awaiting the next generation of consoles and, so far, Microsoft has offered a lot more information on their machine – the Xbox Series X. This is our round-up of all the news, reveals and rumours regarding the upcoming console.

The release of the Xbox Series X is getting closer and closer, with the new console due “holiday 2020”. Now, we’ve finally got a full specs list to add to the images and pre-existing info on the console. Our hub-page rounds up everything we know about the console so far…

For the uninitiated, the Xbox Series X is the successor to the Xbox One and is the official launch name of what we had previously been calling “Xbox 2” and “Xbox Project Scarlett”.

Project managed at Microsoft by Head of Xbox Phil Spencer, the Xbox brand has expanded considerably over the years and now consists of something far more than a games machine under your television.

With it set to launch later this year, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Xbox Series X including all the latest news, release date, specs, games, price, and more.

Xbox Series X News – Microsoft plans digital event after E3 2020 cancellation

Due to increased fears over the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 2020 has been cancelled. This marks the first time this iconic show won’t be taking place since 1996, and thus it will alter the landscape of gaming announcements in the months to come.

Microsoft won’t be at the show but has confirmed it will be holding a digital event to house all its major reveals, hoping to bring the community together ahead of Xbox Series X launching later this year.

“E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks,” said Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in a recent tweet.

It will be interesting to see how other publishers react to this news, many of which were likely holding back an avalanche of announcements to be sprung at the annual showcase. We imagine they will also host digital events of some form in a similar timeframe to Microsoft, capitalising on the show’s unusual hype despite the fact it won’t be going down this year. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest developments.

Xbox Series X – key facts

Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s next console following the Xbox One

Launch planned for Winter 2020 alongside Sony’s PlayStation 5

Announced games include Halo Infinite and Hellblade: Senua’s Saga ( see here for games

Will be backwards compatible will all existing Xbox games and peripherals

Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass will be supported on release

Microsoft had confirmed attendance at E3 2020, but the show has since been cancelled

The full specs list for the Xbox Series X has been released

Xbox Series X release date – when is it coming out?

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series X will be launching in “Holiday 2020”. A specific date remains unconfirmed, and likely won’t be announced until E3 in June.

However, we can look at its sibling to gain a rough idea of when it will arrive. Xbox One launched back in November 2013, so it’s likely Xbox Series X will follow in its footsteps so it’s in the home of gamers in time for Christmas.

What are the Xbox Series X launch games?

The full host of launch games for Microsoft’s new console remain unclear, although a complete selection will likely surface in the coming weeks and months as Microsoft unveils more details on Xbox Series X. For now, we know that Halo Infinite and Hellblade: Senua’s Saga will grace the platform at launch.

Other potential titles include Fable 4, Forza Motorsport 8 and Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok. All of these remain unconfirmed, but rampant rumours and speculation give us a good feeling that all of them are on the horizon. We’ll be sure to update this piece if and when they’re confirmed. For now, check out a list of confirmed and rumoured launch games below:

Halo Infinite

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Fable 4

Forza Motorsport 8

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok

FIFA 21

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series X won’t have any traditional exclusives for a couple of years at the earliest, hoping to maintain parity across its family of consoles so nobody is left behind as we transition into a new generation of consoles. This might underwhelm those looking to shell out on a shiny new machine with games you can’t play anywhere else, but knowing those who can’t afford such a thing won’t lose out is excellent to see.

What are the Xbox Series X specs and features?

The Xbox Series X is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, even trumping the Xbox One X when it comes to sheer capabilities and processing power. Sony has also revealed the specs for PlayStation 5. It lags behind Microsoft in some areas, yet steams ahead in others to show that neither company is afraid of pulling punchs this generation.

A recent announcement from Microsoft told us exactly what’s going to be powering the company’s new console. The Xbox Series X will come complete with…

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU Die Size 360.45 mm2 Process 7nm Enhanced Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD I/O throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block) Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS



Given that the Xbox One X is already capable of running some major blockbusters at a full 4K resolution, it was no surprise when Phil Spencer revealed that the Xbox Series X will support 8K gaming and frame-rates of up to 120fps.

Despite the amazing spec reveals, we imagine 60fps will likely remain the real benchmark for performance which will result in a silky smooth gameplay experience. The majority of consumers won’t even have a display for taking advantage of 8K at release, or even several years afterwards. 4K, on the other hand, is becoming increasingly common in gamers’ homes and will only become more so once Xbox Series X arrives.

Xbox Series X will also support hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, a feature which will be one of the main focal points of the coming generation. This feature sees in-game light look and behave significantly more realistically, and adds a beautiful polish to the visuals. The inclusion of support for variable refresh rate meanwhile means the new hardware can eradicate screen stutters and the like for a far smoother look overall.

One of the most exciting additions of the Xbox Series X is the implementation of SSD technology. Replacing the standard hard drive, this new use of memory storage will allow for games to load faster than ever before, while also speeding up general processes around the user interface. Xbox One is notorious for being cumbersome to navigate, so here’s hoping Microsoft has learned a thing or two in this department.

Design – How does the new console look?

Microsoft is throwing established conventions out of the window with Xbox Series X, introducing a console which has more in common with a gaming PC than a traditional console. It’s a towering behemoth of a machine, with only a handful of buttons located on its front in the form of eject, power and sync buttons. It’s different, and we honestly dig it.

While it hasn’t been shown off officially, a recent leak provides us with a glimpse at the console’s backside. If it proves accurate, Xbox One X will have the following ports:

2 USB ports

1 Ethernet port

1 power port

1 HDMI port

The lack of another HDMI port for feeding in devices such as television boxes is worth nothing, showing that Microsoft is completely leaving behind the multimedia vision first introduced with the Xbox One. It’s a fairly basic affair, although you will likely still have an option to increase your storage with external drives and other such devices.

Is it better than the PlayStation 5? PS5 vs Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X controller – Has anything changed?

Microsoft has confirmed that the console, and all future hardware, will be “forwards compatible” which means all existing games, controllers and other peripherals will be fully compatible with the new console. However, that doesn’t mean a new controller won’t be introduced, although it remains largely unchanged from the previous iteration.

Phil Spencer recently told gamers: “We’re optimizing latency in the player-to-console pipeline starting with our Xbox Wireless Controller, which leverages our high bandwidth, proprietary wireless communication protocol when connected to the console. With Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), a new feature which synchronizes input immediately with what is displayed, controls are even more precise and responsive.”

The company has said the new controller will be very familiar but comes with a few worthwhile quality of life changes. For starters, it will have a dedicated share button much like the PS4 controller.

That means the act of sharing screenshots and video clips will no longer be a nuisance of switching between multiple menus before returning to your game.

Other new features remain unclear, but we’ve love to see improved, more immersive vibration functions and the addition of haptic feedback triggers. Sony has confirmed the PS5 controller will implement such a feature, allowing players to be drawn into their games like never before. We’d love for Microsoft to bite back with a similar idea.

Price and pre-order – How much will it cost?

Having launched at £429/$499, the Xbox One was a very expensive piece of equipment back in 2013, so much so that many opted for PS4 purely because of its fair more appealing price point. If Microsoft wants to get ahead on release, it would be wise to lower this price in its aim to be more competitive with Sony’s console.

Taking into account the planned power the Xbox Series X will boast, it will likely be sold at a loss, it all depends on how big a bullet Microsoft wants to take when it comes to offering consumers a worthwhile price. Who knows, Sony might express a PS3-era level of hubris and charge us £500. Recent rumours suggest that Sony is struggling to keep the PS5’s price down, so could this be a golden opportunity for Microsoft to showcase a cheaper offering for the first time in years? Keep your fingers crossed for now.

