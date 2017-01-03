Xbox Scorpio: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's "4K Xbox" – known as Project Scorpio – including all the news, specs, rumours, performance, price and release date.
Microsoft has ripped up the rule book for traditional console cycles with Project Scorpio. First teased at E3 2016, the console features more powerful hardware and "seamless" software. Scorpio marks a new beginning for Microsoft's role in the gaming space.
The Xbox One S, on the other hand is a smaller, more incremental upgrade, bringing HDR gaming and 4K entertainment thanks to its 4K Blu-ray player. In a nutshell, it's a smaller, prettier and more efficient Xbox One.
So, should you wait for Scorpio? Here's everything we know so far...
Related: Best Xbox One Games
Watch our Xbox One S video review
Xbox Scorpio release date: When can you buy one?
The Project Scorpio console will be available in the holiday season of 2017, Microsoft has confirmed. Previous console launches have taken place around November, so barring any delays it’s safe to assume that this is when you’ll be getting your hands on one.
Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently confirmed via Twitter that both Xbox Scorpio games and hardware are already in production. With the console due out in just over a year, it's hardly surprising – but nonetheless, very exciting.
Xbox Scorpio: The end of console generations?
In an interview with Engadget, Xbox head of games marketing Aaron Greenberg said that the Xbox Scorpio marks the beginning of the end of traditional console lifecycles for Microsoft.
"We think the future is without console generations," Greenberg said. "We think that the ability to build a library, a community, to be able to iterate with the hardware – we're making a pretty big bet on that with Project Scorpio.
"We're basically saying, 'This isn't a new generation; everything you have continues forward and it works.' We think of this as a family of devices."
Greenberg goes on to say that, if the Scorpio is a success then it will "change the way we think about the future of console gaming."
Watch: What we know about Xbox Scorpio
Related: Nintendo Switch – Everything we know
Xbox Scorpio is VR-capable, but...
The Xbox Scorpio is capable of running games in virtual reality, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer isn't yet sold on the technology.
Speaking to Stevivor, Spencer says that while he's a fan, he doesn't feel the tech or games are quite there yet, and that will affect its availability on Scorpio.
Related: PS4 Pro review
"I love the technology behind VR. I have an HTC Vive; I have an Oculus Rift. I’ve used the PlayStation [VR] device a lot in demos and stuff," he said.
"I think VR will find its spot in gaming; I would make that bet,” he continued. “We designed Scorpio as a VR-capable console. Whether that happens this year, next year or the year after… like I said, I still think the creative community has to get its arms around what are these new tools, and this new feeling – this new immersion.
“What experiences do you put in people’s hands to have a long-term engagement? Most of these things I’m playing now feel like demos and experiments, which I actually think it’s absolutely the right thing to have happened. That’s not a criticism at all. But I think it will take time.”
Spencer believes that in order for VR to become a mainstream success, it needs to be wireless.
"In the long run, we need untethered solutions. You need to have the compute capability to not be wired to the display that’s on my head. That means I either have some kind of high-bandwidth wireless HDMI or I have compute here.
"With the HoloLens we’ve chosen to put compute in the HMD itself, so it’s right there. The other thing I think most people who look along in this technology is a mixed reality world, where I have a head-mounted display that can go from a fully enclosed, opaque world that is VR to a fully transparent one where I’m seeing augmentation in my world. I should have one device that spans both."
Related: Best Xbox One deals
Xbox Scorpio games: Will there be exclusives?
Initially, Microsoft stated that Scorpio wouldn't have platform exclusives, but that position isn't as clear-cut as we first thought. All current Xbox One games will work on the upgraded console, but Microsoft isn't ruling out exclusives.
Speaking in an interview, a senior Microsoft spokesperson said it was "up to developers" to decide if they want to develop games exclusively for Project Scorpio.
"I don't know about that. We'll see. It's up to the game development community; what do they want to do," said Shannon Loftis, GM of Game Publishing at Microsoft.
Related: PS4 Pro vs Xbox Scorpio
Since the original announcement, CNET published an interview with Xbox's head of operations, Dave McCarthy, stating that Microsoft is looking for a "seamless" experience for developers, with developers able to work easily across Xbox One, Scorpio and Windows 10.
McCarthy has previously said that the Scorpio would "wipe out" the console upgrade cycle, with games working across platforms. This makes complete sense when you consider that the Xbox Play Anywhere scheme entitles gamers who buy games digitally through Microsoft's own stores to play them on both PC and Xbox One.
We can safely assume this approach will also apply to the Scorpio, making it look even more likely that actual hardware upgrade cycles will become much shorter, like that of PC components, but with consumers able to stick with their current console for multiple years before it's gradually phased out. All speculation of course, but a logical step nonetheless.
Xbox Scorpio performance: How powerful is Project Scorpio?
Project Scorpio will have an 8-core CPU from an unknown manufacturer and a graphics card with 6TFLOPs (trillion floating point operations per second) of power. It will also have 320GB/sec of memory bandwidth.
In simple terms, the graphics core will be more than capable of going toe-to-toe with today’s top-end graphics card; the brand-new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 has 6.5TFLOPs of performance. By the time Scorpio launches, it will be the equivalent of a mid-range PC in 2017, which is how most consoles tend to launch.
This is a console made for VR. In the announcement video, Fallout 4 VR was clearly mentioned, as well as the fact that the console would be capable of playing games in 4K resolutions at 60Hz. This makes total sense, as 4K TVs are becoming the standard for buyers looking to invest in high-end equipment.
Phil Spencer, ead of Xbox at Microsoft, told The Verge that Scorpio will feel like a new generation in terms of graphical fidelity.
"I actually think the upgrade to Scorpio in terms of visual fidelity will feel as dramatic a change as we're used to seeing in new generations," said Spencer.
This is a bold claim to make, especially since all future games will run on both the Xbox One and Xbox One S.
Buy Now: Xbox One S with Battlefield 1 at Amazon.com from $299.99
Best Deals for Microsoft Xbox One S
Following the full reveal of the PS4 Pro, Microsoft has gone on the offensive regarding how Sony's new hardware stacks up against the Scorpio. In a recent interview, lead planner for tXbox Albert Penello claimed that the PS4 Pro won't be able to hit native 4K, whereas Xbox Scorpio will.
"I think there are a lot of caveats they're giving customers right now around 4K," he said. "They're talking about checkerboard rendering and upscaling. There are just a lot of asterisks in their marketing around 4K, which is interesting because when we thought about what spec we wanted for Scorpio. We were very clear we wanted developers to take their Xbox One engines and render them in native, true 4K.
“That was why we picked the number, that's why we have the memory bandwidth we have, that's why we have the teraflops we have – because it's what we heard from game developers was required to achieve native 4K.”
It's clear Microsoft is coming out strong in the battle for console supremacy against Sony, and the new consoles will play a big part in deciding a winner.
What about Xbox One?
Microsoft has stated that Xbox as a platform won’t change.
“We add to the capabilities of the Xbox One and Xbox family without forcing gamers to abandon all the games and the community they love so much,” the announcement video said.
The firm added that accessories and games would continue to work on Scorpio. However, it wasn’t clear whether all new games launched would get both an Xbox One version and a Scorpio version.
Based on Microsoft’s strategy of making games available for Xbox and Windows 10, it would make sense for the company to continue releasing games for both, essentially creating a mini-ecosystem of devices with different specifications for people on different budgets.
Related: Xbox One S vs Xbox One: What's the difference?
Xbox Scorpio price: How much will Project Scorpio cost?
Nothing has been announced so far. The console is so far away it’s hard to predict, but considering the specifications and assuming Microsoft will sell it with narrow profit margins, we’re looking at a price in the region of £500, or around $600.
Speaking with AusGamers, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer said the Scorpio is aiming for a "console price point" and doesn't plan to compete with high-end PCs in terms of raw power.
"When you talk to me about Scorpio, the term I use about the architecture isn’t the six teraflops which is obviously what we’ve announced, it’s balance. Really what it is, is you want a platform that is balanced between memory bandwidth, GPU power, you know, your ability to move memory and [an] amount of memory around in many ways is more inhibiting to the performance of your game than absolute teraflops on any one of the individual pieces, and when we designed Scorpio we really thought about this balanced rig that could come together at a price-point. Like, I want Scorpio to be at a console price-point, I’m not trying to go and compete with a high-end rig. And because we’re building one spec, we’re able to look at the balance between all the components and make sure that it’s something we really hit that matters to consumers and gamers."
With this being said, it'd be safe to assume that Scorpio won't cost anymore than £500 when it launches next year.
Xbox Scorpio – How has Sony responded?
The most interesting fallout of Microsoft's bold new direction for console gaming has been how Sony has responded.
Following the PlayStation Meeting, both Microsoft's and Sony's cards are now on the table, and it's clear Sony is taking a different tact to its biggest rivals.
With the unveiling of the PS4 Pro, a more powerful console than the PS4, but one that pales in comparison to the Scorpio, Sony is looking to offer what it considers to be the pinnacle of the current console generation. However, it isn't looking to blur the lines between generations.
One phrase consistently used by lead system architect Mark Cerny was this: "PS4 Pro is not the start of a new console generation; nor is it a console that's going to blur the lines between generations".
This is interesting, since the phrasing shows a clear demarcation from the Microsoft strategy. But as things stand, the Scorpio is set to be the most powerful console on the market by the end of 2017. Will Sony respond with a third console refresh? We don't know, but it's a very interesting time for gaming.
Did we miss anything out? Let us know in the comments.
Kulti Vator
June 13, 2016, 7:57 pm
Good move from MS - hope they stick to their word that "nobody gets left behind" with a console in the XBox One 'family'... e.g. all new games still work fine on the launch-edition XBox One, but have the option to run at 4k / 60Hz on the Scorpio if it's connected to a 4k display.
Developers will come to understand the performance envelope of each XBox model and optimise the game's models/textures/lighting/particles/effect/etc for each accordingly.
This is like the scalability we've come to expect on mobile devices - with a given game's performance scaling inline with the specs of the device it's running on (particularly true in the Apple ecosystem where there's only so many SKU's that developers have to test against).
Steve Walsh
June 13, 2016, 10:04 pm
yes im sure the same people who spent $500 at launch will be falling all over themselves to pay at least $600 (probably more) for another system that plays the same games a better spec pc will play for the same price.
BRILLIANT!
and lets not forget the slim-which had its legs cut out from under it in less than an hour. how does ms expect to retain any type of consumer loyalty when they just told 20 million people to go fuck themselves, especially when their flagship franchise is in the shitter?
FCBARCELONALATINOAMERICA
June 13, 2016, 11:20 pm
Just no, they told haters like yourselft that fuck themselfs, xbox users now have better options and will have more features just for $299, if you are trolling (if you call that trolling) then save it for youself, you are not an xbox consumer, its like telling people smoking is bad and can kill you, but you dont even smoke, you are telling someone that stops buying something just because you dont like it... grow up
FCBARCELONALATINOAMERICA
June 13, 2016, 11:21 pm
Sony fanboys are just pissed right now, same as pc gaymers
j_linkquent
June 13, 2016, 11:29 pm
only so much you can do to a game graphics wise no matter what the power holds, it's just big numbers(aka scorpio) and people are like OH SHIT look HOW powerful it is, yet current consoles haven't even began to use up any limit benching. The only reason new consoles would need to come out which should had been this way to begin with are the fact that 4k support for games, and support for virtual reality devices to be functional at launch without artifacts or other negative possibilities especially the big ULTRA push for ppl to somehow be able to afford a 4k tv(as not everyone are not able to buy anything they want which I speak of the folks that build these devices acting as if "EVERYONE" can afford a bundle aka new next gen console/etc) no matter the costs most have not enough money to buy a 4k tv, another console within 1 to 3 years(I say 3 because the microsoft side seems to possibly have a chance of being delayed) when these darn "next gen NOW" consoles and also buying the virtual reality device would easily push the price for all three devices well near a possible $2,000.00, microsoft would be in TREMENDOUS luck if they were able to sell their console alone lower than at least $600.00, so add a possible $600.00 Xbone scorpio(i'm actually a scorpio myself which microsoft insults my horoscope sign), add another $300.00 to $600.00 for the virtual reality device pending on which brand also, then the 4k tv pending size will cost at least $400.00(for a low end design and specs) or over $1,000 to $2,000 if you buy a quality one with at least 240hz and if true motion and game mode were included. but all in all you're looking at well over $1,000.00 ATLEAST if you upgrade all at once. btw.... E3 SONY E3 WOOO!!!!! can't wait for the exclusive reveals :D since it seems the xbot machine will have nearly any exclusives as of this very time of my writing, that can change but since launch and now it's been very thing skinned on exclusives. No matter what, ps4 will be good for me no matter what, I don't need mind blowing speculations of a console being TOO over powered where it has serious diminishing returns because no matter the power you can't go over a games graphical limit. M$ played this game once and lost due to prices and such, why don't they just freaking do what sony are doing by updating the console with new technology that does not kill wallets of gamers, be smart, stay in the NOW and build a new BEAST console when current consoles are exhausted power wise. ps4/x1 were to last 10 years, I guess M$ admitted defeat with the x1 and the scorpio is serious proof of that.
Mordant Victor
June 13, 2016, 11:43 pm
The same reason people were still buying PS3's and X360's
Michael Norris
June 13, 2016, 11:56 pm
Lol nope because our hardware gets better and better. Also the GTX1080ti/Titan will shit all over your over priced shitbox.
ImJustCray
June 14, 2016, 12:01 am
As a PC gamer, I dont care. Omg you get a 3 year old technology in a console!!!! I got an 8 core processor, and 8GB of DDR5. I can still play games for then next 3 years on highest settings and laugh about specs that console has. If you been following PC stuff which your obviously not. AMD makes that parts for all consoles and there new GPUs are high performing and cheap.
TheRequiem
June 14, 2016, 12:26 am
Nothing in the PC/ Console space lasts 3 years... where have you been?
ImJustCray
June 14, 2016, 12:32 am
Well you get what you pay for. A 600 dallor console has something budgeted into it. My video card is 2 years old and out performs that console but also cost more.
Drew
June 14, 2016, 4:33 am
they are literally doing everything that gamers have been asking for. You represent the worst part of the gaming industry. Your that troll waiting under the bridge to word vomit all over the internet everytime something new comes out. Basically your a cancer on the left testicle of the gaming industry
Aphelion
June 14, 2016, 4:57 am
My 800+ dollar PC would like to have a word with you.
TheRequiem
June 14, 2016, 5:59 am
Ok
TheRequiem
June 14, 2016, 6:02 am
I think comparing pc gaming to consoles is an old and irrelevant argument. I think if your a sole gamer, pc gaming is great. However, I personally find sitting on my comfortable couch, laying back, gaming on my 65inch 4K tv with HDR and $5000 surround sound system with my family to be a far superior experience. Bringing a new Xbox Scorpio with this kind of gaming power is a dream come true.
ImJustCray
June 14, 2016, 6:20 am
Tell that to the original comment who did, i just said he was wrong, yeah you can do what u want with ur Xbox or whatever. I have the same setup with my PC, and i stream movies and play games on my big screen and surrond sound as well. The one difference is PC is a lot more open source.
TheRequiem
June 14, 2016, 6:26 am
Well, I was responding to you. But yeah PC is great for open source, but this new Xbox is pretty streamlined and developed more for that type of set up than pcs generally are... Plus, most of the fun I have with gaming is playing with the family and I like the fact the new rigs support ultra had blu Ray as well as 4K streaming.
ImJustCray
June 14, 2016, 6:39 am
Well if you really want the most bang for ur buck you would see the new pc parts coming out 3Q 2016 and save money get better performance and still have that home theater feel you need and want. Consoles are not the future. They arent even innovative anymore. The stuff going into this Xbox was invented 3 years ago and wont be released for 14 months. Thats completely laughable, Additionally they said anything that comes out on Xbox comes out on PC so there is no reason to get and xbox at this point build a PC and get over it. All the Xbox is, is a very under powered PC.
TheRequiem
June 14, 2016, 6:50 am
I actually completely disagree, the ps4 neo for example is allegedly using next gen amd apu's and the Scorpio is using next generation memory that isn't even available yet. Plus, what PC has an ultra hd blu ray player built in with hdr support? I think consoles, for the average family, are generally more reliable and streamlined toward a home entertainment experience. I can't just throw a game into a PC and be playing 20 seconds later. It needs to install, download updates and hopefully not have a compatibility issue. This is why Valve software and EA are developing streaming technology and adapting os's to console type modular systems that mimic console ease of use scenarios. Not to mention, I can't really hook up 4 controllers to a PC and play it with friends and family. Additionally, 4K support in these next gen consoles and next gen consoles in general, are what pushes developers to new graphical platforms and design methods. 4K gaming is going to be awesome and we won't need to spend $800+ to get it.
ImJustCray
June 14, 2016, 7:04 am
Actually, 14months from now when this xbox releases all of next generation stuff ur talkin about will be old hat. The High Bandwidth Memory is replacing DDR5 now. Additionally all of these thing your talking about for the home entertainment experience can be done with a PC. ALL of it.
FatBulldog
June 14, 2016, 7:14 am
What next generation memory? HBM? 2015 calling already happened? DDR5? Been out. What is this "next generation memory you speak of? All im seeing is you defending your console purchase by speaking nonsense. If you are going to pull random shit out of your ass at least post what this next gen memory is first. What it does. What is the rams speed? What is its name for instance. Thats a good start.
FatBulldog
June 14, 2016, 7:24 am
Because this site likes to delete my post that are logical and make sense. And are not completely fanboy console based im just gonna say this in a nice way. The console in 14 months will be dated. And your super secret next gen memory probably already exist. In... *gasp* ... the pc market.
charley
June 14, 2016, 8:38 am
Has there been any news on the size and type of hard drive the Scorpio will have? I know it's early days yet, and that specs can change, but I raise the question, because I'm wondering if Microsoft will fit it with a solid state drive, like there is in the Elite: Especially as they know that functions better. I seriously think it would not be wise for Microsoft to make any compromises when they are building their best console.
L giver
June 14, 2016, 10:54 am
LOL November 2017... wow. with the leaked specs you dont think Sony is gonna try to beat that?
Andy White
June 14, 2016, 10:55 am
So just to clarify, the most powerful gaming console of all time will be released next year, capable of running games at 4K resolutions and yet will be of similar spec to a mid range gaming PC.
gameformetoo
June 14, 2016, 11:14 am
lmao that's what I said. Notice, each console keeps pushing 6 teraflops and Console gamers believe that will give them 4k gaming, but 6 TF doesn't mean 4k. 6 TF only mean that developers have more room to develop bigger and more complex environment because they have more floating points to play around with.