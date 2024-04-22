Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Game Pass is getting a huge boost from a galaxy far, far away

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arriving on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this week, via its affiliation with EA Play.

In an Xbox Wire blog post, Microsoft says the popular Respawn Entertainment third-person action adventure game is landing on the Xbox subscription service on April 25.

PC Game Pass users will also be able to wield Cal Kestis’ light saber in the well-loved sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, which saw gamers learn new light saber techniques and force abilities as they fought the fledgling empire following the execution of Order 66.

The release on Game Pass will coincide with the first anniversary of the game’s release on Xbox Series S/X, Windows, and PlayStation 5 on April 28 2023. We’ve seen the game on sale for as low as £19.99 so the next logical step is to roll it into the EA Play service.

“The game follows Cal Kestis as he explores an untamed galaxy while carrying its hopes for the future on his shoulders,” the blog post says. “Members can look forward to discovering new planets and revisiting familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. All the while, they’ll be mastering new skills, equipment, and abilities as they traverse the grandiose landscapes.”

It joins the other top rated Star Wars games available via EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, including the two Battlefront titles and Jedi: Fallen Order. Rogue Squadron is available too. PGA Tour, Madden 24, and NHL are among the recently added games, and EA Sports FC 24 won’t be too far behind, we imagine.

