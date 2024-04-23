Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 15 ‘even dimmer’ display mode tipped to ease eye strain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is working on adding a new display setting in Android 15 that’d automatically make using your phone more comfortable at night.

According to an Android Authority report, Android 15 will feature an “even dimmer” display setting that could further reduce eye strain by dropping your display’s brightness at the software level, beyond the hardware’s minimum brightness.

This Steam Deck-beater is available at a great price

This Steam Deck-beater is available at a great price

The Asus ROG Ally PC gaming handheld is a power alternative to the Steam Deck with a better design. You can now grab it for £494.10 at Very with the code VTQBK.

  • Very
  • Use code VTQBK
  • £494.10
View Deal

The report references strings of code spotted within the Android 15 beta under the Adaptive Brightness display settings. It explains the new tool would “allow device to go dimmer than usual.”

Android 14 currently has an “extra dim” mode that is designed for use when all the lights goes out. It also dims the display beyond the hardware’s minimum brightness setting. However, it has to be manually toggled on and off within the accessibility settings.

Where this mode would go father is the ability to take the adaptive brightness tech, which takes ambient lighting measurements into account to deliver display brightness that suits the amount of light the device is currently picking up from the surroundings.

The report says this means you could go “even dimmer” without having to manually enable the feature in the accessibility settings.

The report, from the reliable Mishaal Rahman, says this will enable the “adaptive brightness feature to automatically lower the display brightness even more than usual when under really, really low levels of ambient lighting. This would make it so you wouldn’t need to manually toggle the “extra dim” feature at night if you want to lower the display’s brightness.”

To be honest, this all sounds a bit Spinal Tap with the famous “this amp goes up to 11” sketch. Why not just make “extra dim” dimmer?

You might like…

Fast Charge: Please Android 15, end my notification nightmare

Fast Charge: Please Android 15, end my notification nightmare

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
Best Android Tablet 2024: Do more with these larger Android devices

Best Android Tablet 2024: Do more with these larger Android devices

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words