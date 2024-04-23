Android 15 ‘even dimmer’ display mode tipped to ease eye strain

Google is working on adding a new display setting in Android 15 that’d automatically make using your phone more comfortable at night.

According to an Android Authority report, Android 15 will feature an “even dimmer” display setting that could further reduce eye strain by dropping your display’s brightness at the software level, beyond the hardware’s minimum brightness.

The report references strings of code spotted within the Android 15 beta under the Adaptive Brightness display settings. It explains the new tool would “allow device to go dimmer than usual.”

Android 14 currently has an “extra dim” mode that is designed for use when all the lights goes out. It also dims the display beyond the hardware’s minimum brightness setting. However, it has to be manually toggled on and off within the accessibility settings.

Where this mode would go father is the ability to take the adaptive brightness tech, which takes ambient lighting measurements into account to deliver display brightness that suits the amount of light the device is currently picking up from the surroundings.

The report says this means you could go “even dimmer” without having to manually enable the feature in the accessibility settings.

The report, from the reliable Mishaal Rahman, says this will enable the “adaptive brightness feature to automatically lower the display brightness even more than usual when under really, really low levels of ambient lighting. This would make it so you wouldn’t need to manually toggle the “extra dim” feature at night if you want to lower the display’s brightness.”

To be honest, this all sounds a bit Spinal Tap with the famous “this amp goes up to 11” sketch. Why not just make “extra dim” dimmer?